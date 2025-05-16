Groundbreaking ceremony for Kroger in Newport to be Saturday, includes tree giveaway

Staff report

Kroger and city officials will commemorate the initiation of construction on the new Kroger store in Newport on Saturday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at 20 W. 6th Street in Newport.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, features of the new store will be shared with attendees.



Kroger will also host a free tree distribution event in collaboration with the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation, City of Newport, and the Arbor Day Foundation to celebrate planting season.



Newport residents may claim one free tree by clicking here and selecting “Active Distributions.” Upon making the selection, residents can enter their address and select a tree. 200 trees will be distributed from noon–4 p.m. at the site of the new Kroger location. Members of the community must show proof of residence in Newport at pickup.



City officials participating in the groundbreaking ceremony include:

Mayor Tommy Guidugli, Jr., Newport Board of Commissioners

City Manager John Hayden, city of Newport

Assistant City Manager Brian Steffen, city of Newport

Vice Mayor Julie Smith-Morrow, Newport Board of Commissioners

Commissioner Ken Rechtin, Newport Board of Commissioners

Commissioner Mike Radwanski, Newport Board of Commissioners

Commissioner Aaron Sutherland, Newport Board of Commissioners

The site is the former home of Builder’s Surplus and the old Wiedemann Brewery.



