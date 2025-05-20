Ignite Institute celebrates graduates, including Hajar Elayyadi who has already holds a B.A. from NKU

The Ignite Institute, a career-focused high school serving students across Northern Kentucky, announced historic academic accomplishments by its graduating Class of 2025.

Among the most notable achievements is senior Hajar Elayyadi, who will graduate from high school later this month already holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Sciences from Northern Kentucky University.

In addition, two seniors with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) have earned Associate Degrees, marking another significant first for the school and a milestone for inclusive excellence in education.

The achievements extend beyond individual success stories:

· One-third of the Class of 2025 will graduate with Associate Degrees.

· Roughly half of the senior class has completed their full General Education requirements.

· More than 90% of seniors who qualify for free and reduced lunch have earned college credit, demonstrating equitable access to advanced opportunities.

These outcomes reflect the Ignite Institute’s mission to empower students from all backgrounds to excel in college and career pathways.

The Ignite Institute is a regional high school in Northern Kentucky dedicated to preparing students for college and career success through innovative programs in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), as well as healthcare, education, and other career pathways.

Ignite Institute