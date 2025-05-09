KRF urges Kentuckians to ‘think local’ for Mother’s Day shopping during Small Business Week

The Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF) is encouraging consumers to “think local” when shopping for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, as they celebrate hometown retailers this week during National Small Business Week.

Nearly 98% of Kentucky businesses are staffed by less than 20 employees, with more than 685,000 Kentuckians currently working for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) — driving the Bluegrass State’s economic engine and providing vital goods and services for communities.

“Amid the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding current federal tariff policy, supporting our local retailers is more important than ever,” said KRF president Tod Griffin. “As Kentuckians seek out gifts this week to celebrate the special mothers in their lives, we encourage them to think local and shop their community retailers who work hard every day to deliver unmatched selection and value.”

A recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast that consumer spending for Mother’s Day (May 11) will reach a near-record $34.1 billion nationwide this year. This total is up from last year’s $33.5 billion and follows closely behind the record of $35.7 billion in 2023.

NRF’s survey found that U.S. adults are expected to spend an average of $259.04 on Mother’s Day gifts and celebrations. The most popular gift categories include: flowers (74%), greeting cards (73%) and special outings such as brunch or dinner (61%).

Consumers plan to spend a total of $6.8 billion on jewelry, $6.3 billion on special outings, $3.5 billion on gift cards, $3.2 billion on flowers and $1.1 billion on greeting cards. NRF’s survey, conducted March 31 – April 7, polled 7,948 adult consumers nationwide about their Mother’s Day shopping plans.

The Kentucky Retail Federation is a non-profit trade association representing diverse businesses across the Commonwealth — from department and drug stores to boutique, hardware, apparel and building supply retailers.

