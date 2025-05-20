KY Department of Fish and Wildlife encouraging safe boating during National Safe Boating Week

In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, May 17-23, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources reminds Kentuckians to be safe as they get out on the water and roads during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is encouraging boaters to follow simple steps to minimize injuries and accidents. The goal is always zero accidents, which cannot happen without everyone taking the proper safety precautions.

Tips when heading out on the water:

• Wear a Life Jacket: Kentucky law requires each occupant of a boat to have ready access to a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket that properly fits each person. Children younger than 12 must at all times wear a lifejacket that fits them while in the open portion of a boat that is underway. Life Jacket Loaner Stations, available in a growing number of locations across the state, allow boating parties to borrow life jackets temporarily. Make wearing your life jacket and engine kill switch a habit for you and your passengers. • Boat Sober: Every year, alcohol is the leading cause of injuries and accidents on Kentucky waterways. Oftentimes, this leads to individuals leaving the lake and driving under the influence (DUI), putting everyone on the roadways in danger. Operating a vehicle or boat under the influence (BUI) is extremely dangerous, impairs judgment and reaction time, and is illegal. • Take a Safe Boating Course: Familiarize yourself with Kentucky boating laws, regulations, and navigation rules before heading out with an easy online Boater Education Class. • Stay Weather Aware: Check the weather forecast and be prepared for changing conditions. Sudden storms or rough waters can pose significant dangers. Always have a reliable means of communication onboard to receive weather updates. • File a Float Plan: Let someone know your boating plans before you get on the water. File a Float Plan with a friend or family member detailing your itinerary. In the event of an emergency, this information can be crucial for rescuers.

Some reservoirs may still be affected by high water following flooding rains earlier this spring, so boaters are advised to check the status of boat ramps before leaving home. Conditions may vary between waterbodies, with some ramps remaining closed or partially submerged.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife game wardens will be patrolling the state’s waterways over Memorial Day weekend to check boaters for legal and safety considerations, including life jackets, boat registration, watercraft safety and possible impairment. The U.S. Coast Guard will also be patrolling Kentucky waters.

For emergencies, call 911. For assistance while on the water call 800-25-ALERT (800-252-5378), or contact a local law enforcement agency or nearest Kentucky State Police post. Marine channel 16 can be used to contact a local marina.

The Fish Boat KY smartphone app, available for iOS and Android, allows boaters to buy a fishing license, find directions to local lakes, read fishing reports, learn about regulations, find fish stocking schedules, locate the nearest boat ramp and more. Download the app at Fish Boat KY App on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website or search for “Fish Boat KY” in your preferred app store.

Additional boating information can be found on Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website at Boating – Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department’s 2025-2026 Kentucky Fishing and Boating Guide also provides basic boating information, including regulations, and can be viewed online or printed to keep in a boat or other type of vessel.

Of final note, Kentucky boat registrations expire April 30 each year, so owners who haven’t already done so must renew them through their county clerk’s office.

Questions on boating, regulations, education and more may be directed to the agency’s information center at 800-858-1549, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding state holidays.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources