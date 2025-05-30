Lack of vital records is creating barriers for Kentucky youth aging out of foster care

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

May is National Foster Care Month, and Kentucky youth aging out of the system continue to experience high levels of housing instability and joblessness.

Tatum Abel, coordinator for True Up Kentucky and former foster youth, said she became homeless after she turned 18 and was unaware of the resources available to help her transition into adulthood. She says she struggled with the basics of navigating life, including having a photo I-D.

“And now that we’re seeing an increase of young adults aging out without vital documents to gain employment or access resources, they’re just left to fall under the rug of the system, and it’s devastating,” she explained.

Last year, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., signed Senate Bill 151 into law, which aims to close the gaps in accessing additional financial support for kinship caregivers, but the lack of funding has stalled implementation. Earlier this month Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Allison Ball filed a lawsuit over the delay.

Shannon Moody, chief policy and strategy officer with Kentucky Youth Advocates, explained that aging out of foster care without being connected to a trusted adult puts young people at risk.

“They have less access to job opportunities and are less likely to be employed, and they also have higher rates of experiencing homelessness or interactions with the criminal justice system,” she said.

Abel said policymakers could create IDs for young people as soon as they enter foster care, to ensure they have the documents needed to drive or get a job years later.

“Giving those kids a photo ID with their information that can be linked to a Digital Backpack that keeps all of their information updated and connects them with a caseworker if that ID or that child is found,” she said.

According to 2023 data from Kentucky Youth Advocates among 21-year-olds who have experienced foster care in Kentucky, 63% reported having stable housing, 64% reported secure employment, and 16% reported college enrollment.