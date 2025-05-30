Meet Brayden Mahan at Rafferty’s restaurant in Florence — he’s your host/greeter

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Brayden Mahan is working. And that makes Jean Calloway extremely happy.

Brayden is a 20-year-old host/greeter at Rafferty’s Restaurant and Bar (7379 Turfway Road) in Florence.

Calloway is a Supported Employment Specialist at The Point/Arc in Covington.

Brayden was enrolled in the Supported Employment Program, and thanks to Calloway’s efforts, was able to gain employment at Rafferty’s.

Supported Employment offers a range of strategies and techniques used to facilitate effective talent-matching, onboarding, and job performance.

“Our Employment Specialists get to know jobseekers, and their unique skill sets and interest so that they can customize employment and match a job-seekers skills with a company’s unmet needs,” said Brandon Releford, Executive Director of Education at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center.

As for Brayden, he has been with The Point/Arc’s SEP for over two years. “I graduated Lloyd Memorial High School in 2023,” he said, “And started with The Point during my senior year. In fact,” he continued, “It was Jean (Calloway) who introduced me to the people at Rafferty’s.”

And it has been quite the marriage.

“He does his job very well, and his attitude is great,” said Dylan Woodcock, a Rafferty’s Manager and Director of Training.

“Brayden does a great job, and on top of that, he’s just a great kid. He is our greeter and host, and works from about 10:30 a.m. to around three or four in the afternoon, depending on our crowd. He is off on Sunday and Wednesday.”

Things are so good, Brayden has even been given a pay raise.

“I started at $12.50 an-hour as host; and after a year it has been boosted to $13.50 an-hour,” he said. “I’m saving for a car.”

The Zembrodt Education Center’s Supported Employment Program is a four-step process, according to Releford:

• Step 1: Discovery: Getting to know jobseekers.

• Step 2: Job Development: Interview prep and resume building.

• Step 3: Job Placement: Includes job-coaching and reviewing task requirements.

• Step 4: Long-Term Support: Includes monthly check-ins with individuals.

The Point/Arc – now in its 53rd year — fills in the service gaps for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from ages four to 80.

The ZEC Transition Program includes:

• One-on-One/Small Group Pre-Employment transition skills

• Elevate Job Training

• Career Exploration

• Supported Employment Program

• Summer Work Options

The Supported Employment Program helps job seekers secure employment.

“We strive to help all our individuals become contributing members of our community,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc. “With guidance and support, our individuals talents are reinforced while shaping their future and preparing them for a life filled with independence, pride and confidence as they live their life and explore their dreams.”

Brayden is not alone at Rafferty’s.

“We have Kevin and Tristen working here as well,” Woodcock said, “both are on the Spectrum.”

Autism, known clinically as autism spectrum disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by differences and difficulties in social communication and interaction, a need for predictability, sensory processing differences, focused interests and repetitive behavior such as stimming. (Stimming in autism refers to repetitive or self-stimulatory behaviors that individuals with autism engage in to self-soothe, regulate emotions, or engage with their environment. These behaviors can involve repetitive movements, sounds, words or other behaviors).

In fact, Kevin’s older brother – Michael Jordan – played football at The Ohio State University and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. A guard, he played for the Green Bay Packers in 2024 – Kevin is a Rafferty’s server.

As for Brayden, this is what Releford had to say: “This is why we do what we do. Not only was Brayden able to use the skills that he learned while here at ZEC, but he applies them daily and has been able to transition from adolescents to young adulthood.”

He is that guy who welcomes you at Rafferty’s.