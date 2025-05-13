More than 45 million Americans expected to travel over Memorial Holiday period May 22 – June 1

More than 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period, defined as the five-day period from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26.

This year’s domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.4 million travelers compared to last year. But despite the increase in holiday travel volume projections, and outside of the dramatic impacts on travel during COVID-19 in 2020, 2025 is projected to have the lowest year-over-year growth rate in nearly a decade — since 2016 — for the Memorial Day holiday.

Economic uncertainties and concerns over rising prices are on the minds of travelers, however, many Americans say they’re taking advantage of the long holiday weekend to spend time with loved ones, even if the trips are closer to home.

“Memorial Day weekend getaways don’t have to be extravagant and costly,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends. Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work and students are off from school.”

The kick-off to the summer travel season is expected to be dominated by road trips.

“AAA is reminding those planning a road trip for the long holiday weekend that increased traffic congestion, vehicle occupants, new surroundings, navigation and vehicle tech are among the many distractions more prevalent during holiday getaways on the road,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Stay alert, buckle up, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, focus on the roadway and make use of Do Not Disturb settings on your smart phone.”

Memorial Day weekend travelers by mode of transportation

By Car: AAA projects 39.4 million people will travel by car nationally over Memorial Day weekend. Driving is the preferred mode of transportation during holiday travel periods, with 87% of Memorial Day travelers choosing to take road trips. This year, drivers have the benefit of cheaper gas prices. Last Memorial Day, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.59. This spring – thanks to lower crude oil prices – gasoline prices haven’t seen typical seasonal spikes. With the unofficial start of summer kicking off the busy driving season, demand is expected to rise, and pump prices may creep up along with it. Gas prices typically peak in the summer and start coming down when schools go back in session in the fall.

For drivers who are renting cars over Memorial Day weekend, AAA car rental partner Hertz says Friday, May 23 is expected to be the busiest day for pickup. SUVs are some of the most popular rental vehicles for the long holiday weekend. Hertz says the cities seeing the highest demand for rental cars include Orlando, Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, and Seattle – all cities in AAA’s Top Destinations list.

By Air: AAA projects 3.61 million air passengers. While this Memorial Day weekend isn’t expected to set an air travel record (that was set back in 2005 with 3.64 million travelers), this year’s numbers are projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 12%. AAA booking data (based on what travelers paid when booking Memorial Day weekend flights) shows domestic flights are 2% more expensive compared to last year, with the average roundtrip ticket costing $850. Most of those flights are to popular destinations like Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, and Seattle.

By Other Modes: AAA projects 2.08 million people will travel by train, bus, or cruise over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend. This category is now surpassing pre-pandemic numbers from 2018 and 2019, but doesn’t reach the record numbers of the early 2000s when more people were choosing trains and buses post 9/11.

Cruising’s growing popularity is highlighted by the strong demand for Alaska cruises this season. Top domestic cruise destinations for Memorial Day weekend include Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau. Overall, travelers are turning to cruises in record numbers. Earlier this year, AAA projected that a record 19 million Americans planned to take cruises in 2025.

Ways to save when traveling

“Along with reminding travelers to stay safe during their Memorial Day getaways, AAA recognizes that economic concerns have many travelers looking for the best ways to stretch their travel budgets,” Weaver Hawkins said. “The good news is, AAA has several recommendations for making the most out of every dollar for those planning to enjoy a trip over the holiday weekend.”

Gas: Even with gas prices lower than last Memorial Day weekend, drivers are looking to save at the pump.

• Start by checking current prices on the fuel site and use the gas cost calculator to get an idea of how much your road trip will cost. • Once you hit the road, keep in mind the gas stations right off the interstate are usually the most expensive. If you’re looking to save money, drive a little bit farther down the road for cheaper gas. • After you fill up, avoid speeding. Fuel economy peaks around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%. Be sure the vehicle you are using is up-to-date on maintenance, and has the proper pressure and adequate tread on all tires. “Not only will that keep you safer on the roadway, you’ll get the most out of every gallon of fuel,” Weaver Hawkins added.

Flights: Flexibility is key to scoring cheaper airfare.

• Booking flights that depart on Tuesdays or return on Wednesdays will save you money, since weekends flights tend to be more expensive. • If you’re not picky about selecting a seat ahead of time or boarding at the end, basic economy can be a great option for budget-conscious travelers, just read the fine print when it comes to restrictions. • Reserving airport parking ahead of time can save you money. • To save money on meals, bring your own. You can’t go through TSA security with beverages, but you can bring food from home. Having treats in your bag will lessen the temptation of splurging on snacks at the airport.

Hotels and Rental Cars: Where you will stay and how you will get around are two decisions you shouldn’t put off until the last minute. Reserve hotels and rental cars as soon as you know your trip dates.

• Hotels in prime locations and tourist areas tend to be more expensive than hotels a bit removed from the action. In major cities, look for hotels within walking distance to public transit to save money on transportation. • Reserving a rental car early guarantees you’ll get what you want. To save money, consider the type of vehicle you want versus what you actually need! If you’re traveling with a small group and don’t need a ton of room, smaller vehicles tend to be more economical and fuel-efficient. Best/worst times to drive INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects the afternoons over Memorial Day weekend to be the most congested. Travelers should hit the road during the morning hours. Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC are the metros that can expect the heaviest traffic. Top Memorial Day weekend destinations The top holiday destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data for trips between Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26. Orlando tops the domestic list thanks to its popular theme parks and nearby cruise port, Port Canaveral. Cruising is also the reason Seattle and Anchorage made the top 10 list, since Memorial Day kicks off peak Alaska cruise season. Internationally, Rome is the number one destination. Vancouver is also popular because of its cruise port. The rest of the list is made up of all European cities, as those destinations continue to draw high volumes of visitors. In cooperation with AAA, S&P Global Market Intelligence (SPGMI) developed a unique methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes. The economic variables used to forecast travel for the current holiday are leveraged from SPGMI’s proprietary databases. These data include macroeconomic drivers such as employment, output, household net worth, asset prices including stock indices, interest rates, housing market indicators, and variables related to travel and tourism, including gasoline prices, airline travel, and hotel stays. AAA and SPGMI have quantified holiday travel volumes going back to 2000. Historical travel volume estimates come from MMGY’s TRAVEL PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM. The PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM is a comprehensive study measuring the travel behavior of U.S. residents. MMGY contacts over 50,000 U.S. households each month to obtain detailed travel data, resulting in the unique ability to estimate visitor volume and spending, identify trends, forecast U.S. travel behavior and position brand, all after the trips have been taken. The travel forecast is reported in person-trips. In particular, AAA and SPGMI forecast the total U.S. holiday travel volume and expected mode of transportation. The travel forecast presented in this report was prepared the week of April 14, 2025. Because AAA holiday forecasts focus on domestic leisure travel only, comparisons to TSA passenger screening numbers should not be made. TSA data includes all passengers traveling on both domestic and international routes, whether traveling for work or leisure. Additionally, TSA screens passengers each time they enter secured areas of the airport, therefore each one-way trip is counted as a passenger tally. AAA focuses on person-trips, which include the full round-trip travel itinerary. As a result, direct comparisons of AAA forecast volumes and daily TSA screenings represent different factors. AAA Blue Grass

