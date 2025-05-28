Notre Dame Academy names new principal, alum Lisa Ruwe Timmerding

Notre Dame Academy Interim President/CCO Jane Kleier announced that NDA has named its next principal, Lisa Ruwe Timmerding, a 1997 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She begins July 1.

Timmerding has served NDA for the past two years as Assistant Principal for Student Life, demonstrating a deep understanding of the school’s mission and a commitment to the formation of young women as confident, compassionate leaders. She brings to the role over two decades of experience in education, including successful tenures as a teacher, curriculum leader, and principal in both Catholic and public school settings.

Before joining NDA’s administrative team, Timmerding served as Principal of Holy Cross Elementary School in Latonia.

“Lisa is a dynamic, mission-driven leader who brings both professional expertise and personal connection to her new role,” said Kleier. “As an alumna, she understands firsthand the transformative power of a Notre Dame Academy education. She is deeply rooted in our SND charism, and I am confident she will continue to lead our school with vision, compassion, and purpose.”

Timmerding holds a Master of Arts in Education with a concentration in Instructional Leadership from Northern Kentucky University. She has served in various leadership roles throughout her career, including instructional team lead, curriculum developer, and presenter for professional learning conferences. Known for her collaborative spirit and dedication to student well-being, she has been instrumental in advancing student life initiatives at NDA.

This announcement comes as NDA celebrates the legacy of current Principal Jack VonHandorf, who will retire at the end of June after 10 years of dedicated service. During his tenure, VonHandorf has been a steady and inspiring presence whose leadership strengthened NDA’s academic excellence. His retirement marks the end of an impactful era, and the entire NDA community is deeply grateful for his faithful service.

“As we prepare to welcome Lisa into this new leadership role, we also extend our heartfelt thanks to Jack for his decade of distinguished service to our community,” said Kleier. “We are incredibly blessed to be passing the torch to a leader who brings continuity, enthusiasm, and a deep love for Notre Dame Academy.”

July 1 will mark a new chapter of leadership at Notre Dame Academy, as the school also welcomes Lauren Hitron as its new President. Hitron’s appointment was previously announced and reflects NDA’s continued commitment to strong, mission-aligned leadership.