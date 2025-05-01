Ovation unveils new condos, two bar concepts, hotel at preview event, as vision comes to life

Corporex, the privately held national development and investment firm behind the transformative Ovation development, welcomed guests to an exclusive preview event highlighting the next chapter of the 25-acre mixed-use development. Located at the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers, Ovation continues to evolve as a vibrant destination connecting Northern Kentucky to downtown Cincinnati and the region.

Guests at the event received first-look tours of The Boardwalk Residences, two new bar concepts — High Note and Market Bar – and the Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati, which are helping bring the development’s lively entertainment vision to life.

Representatives from meetNKY, Commonwealth Hotels, the City of Newport, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Market Bar and Corporex shared remarks on what the additions to the development will bring to the region.



“Ovation is open, and the energy here is undeniable,” said Andrew Vecellio, development director for Ovation. “In the past year, we’ve reached exciting milestones—from completing our signature boardwalk and unveiling large-scale public art to hosting sold-out shows at MegaCorp Pavilion to inviting visitors of BLINK to explore the development. Now, with the addition of new residents, a hotel, and two vibrant bar concepts, Ovation is fully coming to life as a dynamic riverfront destination.”



New bar concept lands at Ovation

Market Bar is owned and operated by Pete Volker and Wayne Lin and offers the very best in spirits, cocktails, beer, and wine. The new Market Bar will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, with a welcoming patio and garage-style doors that create a flexible, open-air environment for guests enjoying the energy of the riverfront, concertgoers, or after-work crowds.

“We designed the Market Bar concept with growth and community in mind,” said Pete Volker, “With a major music venue, a thriving office building, and a hotel just steps away, our new location is perfectly positioned to become a go-to destination. Whether guests are toasting the end of the workday, launching a night out, or grabbing a pre-show cocktail, we’re excited to offer an elevated experience that captures the spirit and energy of the region.”

Volker notes that Market Bar is committed to serving cocktails made from scratch using the highest-quality ingredients and house-made juices and syrups, as well as offering an expansive menu of local craft and domestic beer and best-in-class wines.



Market Bar also focuses on hiring the very best professionals in the service industry to build a strong culture and provide an outstanding experience for guests. The Market Bar team at Ovation will be led by Ashton Plute, a hospitality veteran with experience at concepts in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area as well as greater Columbus.



The Market Bar at Ovation marks the second location of the Market Bar concept and the team’s fourth overall bar, following three successful ventures in Columbus, Ohio.



Homewood Suites hits a “High Note” with new rooftop bar experience

The recently opened High Note, a rooftop bar located atop the Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati, offers incredible views of the Ohio and Licking riverfronts and the downtown Cincinnati skyline. The bar is fully open to both hotel guests and the public seven days a week, from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 11 p.m. on Sundays. High Note features three beers and Prosecco on tap, a full bar and an extensive craft cocktail menu. A light bites menu – including charcuterie boards, flatbreads, and chef-inspired snacks – will also be available.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati offers spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens ideal for extended stays. The 133 well-appointed suites include a mix of 30 king studios with sofa beds, 77 king efficiency suites, and 26 queen studios with select options offering mobility-accessible tubs, roll-in showers, or hearing-accessible features to accommodate guest needs. Guests can also enjoy free hot breakfast every morning and a complimentary evening reception every Wednesday.

Guests of the hotel also have access to “The Tap Wall” from 1 – 11 p.m. daily, which allows them to enjoy self-served beverages of their choice on tap with a prepaid card they can access at the front desk. There are 6 beers and a red or white wine available to choose from. Other onsite amenities include 24/7 access to a fitness center and guest laundry room, EV charging stations, and two distinct bar experiences – a stylish plaza-level bar and a future rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline.

“At meetNKY, we’re excited to witness the incredible momentum building at Ovation along our riverfront,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of meetNKY. “Last year, the development made a remarkable debut by welcoming more than 2 million visitors during BLINK, as the iconic light and art festival expanded into Newport for the first time. Now, with the opening of the Homewood Suites and two new bar concepts, Ovation is set to play a key role in our next major celebration, River Roots, further establishing this development as a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.”



Welcome home, owners at The Boardwalk Residences

The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation offers an elevated urban living experience with the best views of the Cincinnati skyline. There are 88 homes available between three buildings, with 78% of the condos already sold. Residents began moving into Building three in April and will soon be able to move into units in Building Two. Both buildings only have one remaining unit available.

With nothing but a rolling lawn between residents and the river, homeowners at The Boardwalk Residents enjoy sunrises and sunsets from private balconies, private enclosed parking, and secure elevator access straight to their door from the parking garage. Residents will also enjoy all of the additional amenities the development has to offer.

Ovation is a nearly 25-acre, five-city block equivalent urban, mixed-use development along the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Northern Kentucky. The community is host to a world-class music venue, state-of-the-art office buildings, residential options, hotels and open spaces. Once complete, Ovation will be an iconic regional destination, offering unique public artworks, restaurants, bars, and experiences to visitors, connecting residents and the community directly to the rivers with an unbeatable view of the Cincinnati skyline.



