People Working Cooperatively seeking volunteers for 43rd annual Repair Affair June 14

People Working Cooperatively (PWC)is seeking volunteers for its Repair Affair in June.

PWC’s 43rd annual Repair Affair is an opportunity for volunteers to use their home repair skills to provide important home maintenance services to seniors, people with disabilities, families and veterans living on low or fixed incomes. Last year, more than 400 volunteers painted exteriors, repaired walkways, cleaned up landscaping, and more at 47 homes throughout the region.

“This is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the warm weather while also doing something good for the community,” Brian McLaughlin, PWC Volunteer Program Manager, said. “Repair Affair allows us to help our neighbors throughout the Greater Cincinnati community with services they may not be able to do on their own. While we are always in need of individuals and groups with home repair skills, you don’t have to be a pro to volunteer. We can match any skill level to a job and it’s a wonderful way to connect with the community and make a positive impact in someone’s life.”

The main participation date for Repair Affair is Saturday, June 14, which includes a post-event celebration with free food for all volunteers back at PWC’s headquarters, located at 4612 Paddock Road in Cinncinati. However, volunteer groups can sign up to participate on any day in June that works best for them.

PWC will provide participants with all materials and handle debris disposal. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four hours of service and will be matched with a project that fits the skills and preferences of their group.

Common projects completed as part of Repair Affair include:

• Installing handrails

• Installing ramps

• Installing grab bars and assessing safety and mobility challenges

• Repairing damaged walkways and steps

• Performing landscaping or other home maintenance

New for this year, PWC has partnered with DwellSafe, an app that utilizes enhanced AI to more accurately and efficiently identify risks for elderly people in the home. Many of PWC’s clients are elderly, veterans, single parents or grandparents raising grandchildren, and individuals with disabilities. The organization is often the only resource for these underserved community members and is committed to providing professional expertise and services to help these residents live independently, safely and healthily in their homes.

Volunteers can register online at pwchomerepairs.org/repair-affair or contact Brian McLaughlin, PWC’s Volunteer Program Manager, at mclaughlinb@pwchomerepairs.org.

People Working Cooperatively