Ryle teams in position to win region titles in two sports; Boys tennis playoffs reach quarterfinal round

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Ryle boys volleyball team won three matches in straight sets to become the 6th Region champion in the first-ever state sanctioned playoffs in that sport.

The Raiders got past Oldham County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21, in the championship final on Saturday at Scott High School to raise their record to 22-3. They will host 5th Region runner-up Louisville Trinity (23-5) in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“In the third set and second set, we had to hold off a little bit of their comeback, but for the majority of minutes we were in control,” Ryle outside hitter Konnor Farnsworth said of the region final.

Farnsworth was one of four Ryle players named to the 6th Region all-tournament team. The others were junior libero Collin Kemper, sophomore middle blocker Max Kidd and freshman setter Andrew Stropko.

They all played on club volleyball teams prior to Ryle forming a boys high school program. Last year’s team made it to the quarterfinals in an open state tournament sponsored by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.

If the Raiders win their home match against Trinity on Wednesday, they’ll be in the state quarterfinals once again. The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

“We played Oldham County in the (region) final and they’re a pretty good team,” Farnsworth said. “So I’m very confident we can beat (Trinity), especially if we get a good crowd behind us.”

Farnsworth also plays on the Ryle lacrosse team that’s taking part in the inaugural state sanctioned playoffs in that sport.

In a 5th Region lacrosse match on Friday, he had two goals and two assists during Ryle’s 14-10 win over Cooper and then scored five points in a 6th Region volleyball victory against Collins.

The Raiders will play Dixie Heights in the 5th Region lacrosse final at 6 p.m. Monday at Dixie Heights. If they win that match, Farnsworth will be celebrating another region championship.

“Two region finals in three days, it’s definitely a unique experience that I don’t think I’ll ever do again, especially having a chance to win both of them,” he said.

The 5th Region girls lacrosse final is also set for Monday. Notre Dame (14-1) will play Cooper (8-7) in that title match at 7:30 p.m.

Region tennis matches will decide state qualifiers

Winners of the 9th Region boys tennis tournament quarterfinal matches scheduled for Monday at Covington Catholic will earn berths in the state tournament to be played later this month.

The top-seeded contenders are CovCath senior Alex Yeager in singles and the CovCath duo of senior Kalei Christensen and sophomore Blake Hussey in doubles. Last year, Yeager and Christensen won their second consecutive state doubles title, but Yeager switched to No. 1 singles this season.

The only upset in the round of 16 singles matches on Saturday was Ben Unkraut of CovCath defeating N0. 5-seed Andrew Dunaway of Beechwood, 7-6, 6-3. Unkraut will face No. 3 seed Naveeth Selvaraju of Ryle on Monday.

SINGLES QUARTERFINALS

Alex Yeager (CovCath) vs. Alex Saler (Villa Madonna), 3:30 p.m.

Neel Reddy (Beechwood) vs. Lukesh Muzumdar (Highlands), 3:30 p.m.

Ben Unkraut of CovCath vs. Naveeth Selvaraju (Ryle), 3:30 p.m.

Chase Fields (NewCath) vs. Shayaan Ahmad (Villa Madonna), 3:30 p.m.

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

Kalei Christensen-Blake Hussey (CovCath) vs. Ishaan Deshpande-Will Press (Ryle), 3:30 p.m.

Louis Schlosser-Isaac Macke (Beechwood) vs. Joshua Desylva-Joe Subach (Highlands), 4:45 p.m.

Andrew Kramer-Drew Gray (Villa Madonna) vs. Griffen Derry-Colin McClure (Dixie Heights), 4:45 p.m.

Bennett Ahlers-Owen House (Beechwood) vs. William Tribble-Jacob Kramer (CovCath), 4:45 p.m.