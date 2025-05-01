Sanitation District 1, Kenton County Animal Service partner for National Pet Month

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) is partnering with Kenton County Animal Services to launch Splash for Animal Shelters, a community campaign that connects animal shelters and pet adoption with clean water education.

Every pet deserves a home. Every home and community deserves clean water. That’s the heart of the campaign: showing how simple, everyday actions that protect animals can also protect our waterways. You might not expect a sewer district and an animal shelter to join forces, but in Northern Kentucky they’ve found common ground in environmental stewardship and animal welfare.

The campaign runs through May (National Pet Month). It highlights how responsible pet care, including picking up after your dog, can make a lasting difference in keeping our communities healthy.

Why focus on dog waste?

Dogs in Northern Kentucky produce more than 39 million pounds of waste each year. That’s about 274 pounds per dog. Dog waste contains high levels of phosphorus and harmful bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella and Giardia. When left behind, stormwater can carry this harmful waste into storm drains and local streams, polluting the same water we drink and use for recreation.

“Dog waste isn’t just a mess. It’s pollution,” said Chris Cole, SD1 director of enterprise communications. “The animal shelter is helping us reach even more pet owners with this important message about protecting water quality. Together, we’re highlighting how water connects us all — whether it’s through the shelter’s daily work caring for animals or SD1’s work treating wastewater and managing stormwater across our communities.”

Every day, SD1 treats more than 41 million gallons of wastewater, including what comes from facilities like animal shelters. This work protects public health, supports community partners and helps build a cleaner, healthier Northern Kentucky.

“Most people don’t realize how much goes into caring for each animal,” said Taylor Jackson, interim director of Kenton County Animal Services. “Water is a big part of that, helping us give pets a clean, safe place to stay while they wait for a new home.”

The shelter team encourages community members to get involved.

“We’re always looking for more helping hands, whether it’s through adoption, fostering or volunteering,” Jackson said. “Every bit of support makes a real difference, and we’re thankful for this campaign getting the word out that everyone can play a part.”



How You Can Make a Splash for Animal Shelters

Throughout May, anyone who adopts a dog from Kenton County Animal Services will receive a free swag bag while supplies last. Each bag includes a dog bandana, hand sanitizer and holder, a dog waste bag keychain and a flyer encouraging pet owners to adopt simple clean-water habits.



The campaign will also be visible at SD1’s main office and Public Service Park in Ft. Wright, where visitors can walk the trails, read educational signage and see how everyday choices impact local waterways. While you’re out, do your part: Pick up pet waste. Bag it. Trash it. It’s one of the easiest ways to keep our community and waterways clean.

Follow along on social media as SD1 and Kenton County Animal Services share adoptable pets, fun facts about dog waste and simple tips to help protect our waterways.

To learn more, visit sd1.org/animalshelter.

SD1