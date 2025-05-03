Scouts to canvas NKY neighborhoods today to collect non-perishable items for Freestore Foodbank

Over 1,000 Scouts and Scout Leaders from Dan Beard Council, Scouting America will be canvassing neighborhoods throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Region on Saturday picking up non-perishable food items to donate to the Freestore Foodbank and other local food pantries.

The goal of the annual drive is to provide over 20,000 meals in the community.

“Our Scouting for Food event is a core to our Scouting values of community service and leadership,” said Andrew Zahn, scout executive and CEO of the Dan Beard Council. “Our Scouts rallying their neighborhoods to provide food assistance is inspiring, and we are grateful for the support and vision of Kroger making this year’s Scouting for Food such a huge success.”

“During this time of unparalleled need in our community, it is wonderful to see organizations come alongside Freestore Foodbank in the fight to create a hunger-free, healthy and thriving community,” said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank. “We want to thank the Dan Beard Council, the Scouts and their leaders for collaborating with our team on their Scouting for Food event.”

Dan Beard Council, Scouting America, is the area’s largest youth organization serving 10,000 youth and mobilizing over 3,500 volunteers each year in 12 counties serving Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

For more information on Scouting for Food, visit danbeard.org.

Scouting America Dan Beard Council