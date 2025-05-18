Two Augusta Distillery bourbons earn top honors at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Never diluted. Never blended. Always unique. That unwavering commitment to excellence—to Bourbon Uncompromised—has paid off once again, as Augusta Distillery’s Buckner’s and Old Route 8 bourbons earned top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition from The Tasting Alliance.

Old Route 8 claimed a gold medal. Buckner’s 10-, 15- and 17-year expressions each secured Double Gold, the highest distinction awarded by the judging panel. In a further testament to its craftsmanship, Buckner’s 15 was named a finalist for Best Single Barrel Bourbon Aged 11+ Years, positioning it among the finest bourbons in the world. The results of that category will be announced in November at the Top Shelf Awards Gala in San Francisco.

“These awards reflect our approach to bourbon: pure, powerful and exceptional,” said Ryan Edwards, president and CEO of Augusta Distillery. “Every barrel tells a story, and it’s an honor to see that story recognized on a global stage.”

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is among the most respected in the spirits industry, with a panel of veteran judges rigorously evaluating hundreds of entries for aroma, complexity and overall quality. Augusta Distillery’s 2025 awards come on the heels of Buckner’s 13 capturing the title of Best Bourbon in the World in the 2023 competition (and the first competition Augusta ever entered!), and Old Route 8 and Buckner’s 10 claiming gold medals in 2024.

As the Buckner’s line-up and Old Route 8 continue to earn the admiration of experts and enthusiasts alike, one thing is clear: true bourbon doesn’t need compromise — it just needs character.

Augusta Distillery