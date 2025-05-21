U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics April report shows Kentucky sets record for job growth

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has again secured a job growth record.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in April the number of people employed, the number of filled jobs and the civilian labor force in Kentucky were at the highest point in the state’s history.

“More than ever before, we are getting people to work and filling more jobs,” Beshear said. “This is great news for our families, and it’s very appealing to companies looking to invest in the Commonwealth.”

April’s report confirms that Kentucky reached new highs for each of these monthly metrics:

• The number of people employed in April increased to 2,009,018 • Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,118,333 in April 2025 • The number of jobs filled increased to 2,052,400

Earlier this month, the governor provided an update on Kentucky’s labor market, saying that not only have labor force numbers fully rebounded from the pandemic but they are at their highest levels since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping record.

April’s labor report broke March’s record. The number of people employed in April increased by 2,550 from March 2025. Kentucky’s civilian labor force increased by 752 individuals from March 2025. And the number of filled jobs increased by 400 from March 2025. Estimates are preliminary and are subject to monthly and annual revisions.

The Governor also noted that over 11,700 Kentuckians will receive skills training thanks to support provided through the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), which oversees programs attached to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that help private-sector businesses establish industry-specific training initiatives.

“One of Kentucky’s greatest strengths is our hard-working, talented and diverse workforce, and we must continue to provide the resources needed for our workers to develop and grow,” he stated. “The commonwealth’s economy continues to thrive, and to keep that momentum going, we need to connect Kentucky employees with skills training opportunities. We are committed to building a better Kentucky, and programs like BSSC are helping us reach that goal.”

This month’s approvals included workforce training support for over 10,000 employees at Ford Motor Co.’s Fern Valley Road and Chamberlain Lane locations in Louisville, 273 trainees for Highlands Diversified Services in London, 269 employees at Steel Technologies in Louisville, 209 workers at F&E Aircraft Maintenance in Erlanger and 121 trainees at Amneal Pharmaceuticals in Glasgow, among others.