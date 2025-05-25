UK Medical students are committed to CCRU Clinic’s free services — and hope more physicians will join them

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It is possible? You can find an individual with passion and love in what they do – and they seem to strive for even more.

We found not one – but two – Emma Fitzgerald and her partner, Bryan McLellan.

Fitzgerald, a Louisville native, and McLellan are third-year medical students at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine – Northern Kentucky campus.

“I serve as a Physician Liaison with CCRU Outreach, along with my partner,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. (Compassionate Care Reaching yoU)

It is a volunteer program, she says.

The CCRU Clinic is a medical student-run free clinic that strives serve a patient population experiencing homelessness who are overnight guests at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY). The mission — to provide compassionate, accessible medical care to the underserved population in the community.

The vision is to improve the health and well-being of the underserved population while providing opportunities for medical students to develop clinical skills and a better understanding of social determinants of health.

That’s where Fitzgerald and McLellan enter the picture.

“Our medical school,” she said, “partners with St. Elizabeth. What we’re trying to do is expand our mission further from word of mouth.”

She said they recently had an article published in the Kentucky Association of Family Physicians explaining our student-run clinic.

She is hoping to attract the services of local physicians as volunteers, she added.

“We have about 40-50 physicians on-board with us right now,” she said, “and about 20 regular volunteers.”

The CCRU Clinic partners with ESNKY and utilizes the shelter’s onsite space and donated/funded resources. Additional, resources and supplies are provided by CCRU Outreach and donors.

CCRU recently opened a new clinic at Florence Christian Church, Fitzgerald said.

“It runs once-a-month on every third Saturday from 9-12,” she said.

“What we’re trying to do,” Fitzgerald said, “is provide care where it is needed.”

And she said it is truly needed in the Northern Kentucky underprivileged communities.

“People without insurance or transportation,” she said

Fitzgerald said she’s been with the clinic for about three years and noted the services that are offered:

• The clinic staff are medical student and physician volunteers: triangers, floor managers, interviewers, and resident/attending physicians.

• They see 5-10 adult patients per clinic night

• They have two patient exam spaces

• They have a variety of over-the-counter medications and supplies for patients, received from donors and through the donation of the ESNKY

• They can provide a limited initial supply (with an accompanying prescription for a full course ) of common antibiotics to patients free of charge at the clinic through the ESNKY’s finding of spend-down accounts with Ruwe Pharmacy and Blank’s Pharmacy

• They can write prescriptions for patients to receive medication free of charge through Faith Community Pharmacy’s partnership

• They can provide bus passes to guests that need assistance with transportation to pick up prescriptions courtesy of funding by ESNKY

• They offer referrals and can provide assistance accessing community resources, and

• They collaborate with ESNKY staff to help them continue to foster a supportive environment that empowers individuals experiencing homelessness to lead healthier and more dignified lives

“We only see patients when medical care is needed,” Fitzgerald said. “We don’t always see them when they’re healthy. And, there’s not much clinic follow-up.”

The Clinic Hours:

Mondays and Wednesdays 6-9 p.m. (September to May)

Mondays 6-9 p.m. (June to September)

“Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis,” she said, “and services are only available to overnight guests of the ESNKY.”

It’s a labor of love – and Emma Fitzgerald and Bryan McLellan love it.

“It’s truly rewarding,” she said, “and there’s a lot to be gained.”

“It’s a great way to further our education,” McLellan added. “And, of course help those in need.”

They hope more physicians will volunteer to help them in their efforts.