United Way’s 2024 investment in Greater Cincinnati: $37.2 million; how you can support thier work

United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s latest impact report illustrates the 110-year-old organization’s continuing commitment to creating lasting change through transformative investments and innovative collaborations.

Together with its network of partners, United Way works to ensure the challenges families face today don’t hold back the generations of tomorrow.

Last year, United Way served more than 330,000 people alongside hundreds of partners throughout the region. Thanks to supporters, UW invested $37.2 million in the community.

The collective impact isn’t measured only in dollars raised but also in the lives changed, families uplifted and opportunities created. By working together with local organizations, volunteers and advocates, UW made real progress on issues that matter.

“Our supporters trust United Way to respond where the problem or possibility is greatest,” said Brian Hodgett, United Way Board Chair and Vice President, Ohio Community Relations, Procter & Gamble. “Thanks to their generosity, we are creating a lasting impact, expanding opportunities and providing critical resources to our community.”

The 2024 impact report explores United Way’s work in its three focus areas: educational success, financial empowerment and housing security. These priorities are deeply connected and require coordinated, creative solutions. United Way brings together the right partners, resources and expertise to drive positive change — today and in the future.

“I’m proud of the work we are doing to get ahead of crises by tackling the underlying causes of recurring problems more directly,” said Moira Weir, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “The challenges we face in our community are complex, but we can make progress when we work together to build solutions.”

United Way is committed to making the region a place where everyone can achieve economic well-being, which is why our supporters aren’t just contributing resources, they’re investing in a sustainable future for all.

Explore how we’re taking action, advocating and investing in our region in our 2024 impact report. Highlights include:



• $37.2 million invested in the community

• 330,000 people served in our region

• 27,000 donors

• 8,300 volunteers

• 600+ community partners

See the full report here, and donate here.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati