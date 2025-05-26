Walton-Verona advances to 8th Region baseball semifinals; Highlands, Notre Dame set up softball showdown

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

For the third time in four years, Walton-Verona has reached the 8th Region baseball semifinals after entering the tournament as a district runner-up.

Walton-Verona edged Henry County, 6-5, in the opening round of the region tournament on Sunday. The Bearcats (20-14) had only three hits in the game, but they drew 12 walks and scored the final two runs that put them ahead on a wild pitch and throwing error in the fifth inning.

The biggest hit for the Bearcats was a bases-loaded double by sophomore catcher Trevor Bauwens in the third inning that drove in three runs to give his team a 4-1 lead.

Bauwens entered the game with a .282 average and had only one extra-base hit in the first 32 games.

Henry County scored two runs in each of the next two innings to go ahead, 5-4. After Walton-Verona regained the lead, junior relief pitchers Cole Dryden and Bronson Corpus combined for three scoreless innings to secure the victory.

Simon Kenton defeated Collins, 5-1, in another 8th Region first-round game on Sunday. The Pioneers (18-10) got a strong pitching performance from senior Tyler Ruete, who had a shutout through six innings.

The 8th Region semifinal matchups on Tuesday will be Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham at 5:30 p.m. and Walton-Verona vs. Spencer County at 8 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium in Florence. The winners will return for the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Simon Kenton softball team lost to Woodford County, 1-0 in the opening round of their 8th Region tournament on Sunday. The winning teams in the 9th Region softball tournament that day were Holy Cross, Ryle, Highlands and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will face four-time defending champion Highlands in the 9th Region semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday at Thomas More University’s campus field. The first game will be Ryle vs. Holy Cross at 2 p.m.

Two of the top pitchers in the area will be in the circle for the second game. Highlands junior Kaitlyn Dixon has a 21-2 record, 1.01 ERA and 272 strikeouts. Notre Dame senior Abby Turnpaugh has a 17-4 record, 1.75 ERA and 208 strikeouts. Neither of them pitched in the regular season game that Highlands won, 7-6, earlier this month.

The 9th Region baseball tournament will get underway on Monday with four games at Thomas More Stadium. Scott and Campbell County will also play 10th Region baseball and softball games that day at Campbell County.

Baseball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM, FLORENCE

Monday

Highlands vs. Covington Catholic, 10 a.m.

Dixie Heights vs. Ryle, 1 p.m.

Beechwood vs. St. Henry, 4 p.m.

Conner vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 5 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 8 p.m.

8TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM, FLORENCE

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 5:30

Walton-Verona vs. Spencer County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY

Monday

Harrison County vs. Augusta, 10 a.m.

Scott vs George Rogers Clark, 12:30 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Nicholas County, 3 p.m.

Mason County vs. Montgomery County, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinal games, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Softball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY

Monday at Thomas More University

Ryle vs. Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Highlands vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Wednesday at Thomas More University

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT PENDLETON COUNTY

Monday

Scott vs. Mason County, 10 a.m.

Harrison County vs. George Rogers Clark, noon

Montgomery County vs. Pendleton County, 2 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Bracken County, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinal games, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.