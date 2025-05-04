What you need to know: Real ID deadline is fast approaching, required for domestic air travel on May 7

Beginning May 7, 2025, U.S. residents ― including Kentuckians ― will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally accepted identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board domestic commercial flights.

While there was a request by some lawmakers to extend the deadline again, that request has been denied at the federal level and all states will need to comply with the May 7 deadline. The law requiring REAL IDs was passed by Congress in 2005. The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, no sooner than 2016, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.

REAL ID is optional in Kentucky, but residents who plan to fly should have a plan — especially ahead of the busy summer travel season. Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits or identification cards without a black star cannot be used at airport security checkpoints for U.S. commercial air travel or to visit federal facilities that require ID (like the White House or military bases).

Every Kentucky regional Driver Licensing Office is able to issue REAL ID versions of licenses or state identification. Those Kentucky residents who complied early and only need to renew their REAL ID can do so online or by mail. However, first-time applicants will need to apply in-person and bring the required documents. A list of acceptable documents is available at RealIDKy.com.



“AAA reminds Kentuckians that federal enforcement of REAL ID begins in less than one week, requiring domestic air travelers to have a REAL ID or another form of federally acceptable identification,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “If air travel is in your future, especially this summer, obtaining a REAL ID ahead of time will ensure you don’t experience any travel delays or postponements. A REAL ID or valid passport, will be required for all domestic flights beginning on May 7.”



What is REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act is a federal law that sets minimum security standards for the issuance of driver’s licenses and identification cards used for specific federal purposes:

• Boarding a domestic commercial flight

• Entering a secure federal building

• Accessing military installations

REAL ID-compliant cards:

• Feature a cut-out star inside a black circle in the upper right-hand corner if issued in Kentucky (color and design of stars differ state to state)

• Are produced with the same security features as a standard-issued driver’s license or ID, but requires additional documentation to attain

• As of March 2019, federal REAL ID regulations required that non-REAL IDs be clearly labeled with the words “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES.”

Do You Have to Get a REAL ID?

A standard driver’s license or permit is remains valid for operating a motor vehicle. It is NOT necessary to have a REAL ID to:

• Drive.

• Vote

• Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you are entitled (Veterans’ Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

• Visit the post office

• Access hospitals

• Access Federal Courts, testify in federal court, etc.

Do I need a REAL ID to travel?

If you do not get a REAL ID, you must have an alternative form of federally acceptable identification to board domestic commercial flights, access military installations, and enter certain federal facilities that require federally acceptable ID after May 7, 2025. Among the alternative forms of federally acceptable identification include:

• DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

• Permanent resident card

• Border crossing card

• An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

• HSPD-12 PIV card

• Foreign government-issued passport

• Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

• Transportation worker identification credential

• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

• Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

The above list may change without notice, according to the TSA. A full, current list of acceptable alternatives to REAL ID can be found at TSA.gov.



What is the process to apply for a REAL ID?

The first step in the process to receiving a REAL ID is to make an appointment to visit one of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Offices.



Applicants need to bring the following documents:

• Proof of identity, such as an original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with a State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised/embossed seal OR a valid U.S. passport

• Proof of social security number, such as a social security card with current name

• Proof of legal name changes, if applicable, such as a certified marriage certificate or court order

• Two proofs of address such as a current driver’s license or ID card, a bank statement or utility bill less than 90 days old. Forwarded mail cannot be used.

For more info on required documents, visit RealIDKy.com.



What does it cost to get a REAL ID?

The cost of a REAL ID is $24 for a four-year ID or $48 for an ID valid for eight years. The cost for a REAL ID-compliant personal ID is $14 for a four-year ID or $28 for an eight-year ID. Costs of other types of REAL ID, including driver/motorcycle combo, is available at RealIDKy.com.

