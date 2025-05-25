Wildcats add five games to 2025-26 nonconference schedule, including home matchup with Indiana

By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

Kentucky announced five nonconference games to the 2025-26 basketball schedule on Friday, including a home date with Indiana on Dec. 13.

All five games added will be in Rupp Arena.

Loyola University Maryland comes to town Nov. 21, Tennessee Tech, coached by former UK great John Pelphrey, visits Nov. 26. North Carolina Central visits Dec. 9 and Bellarmine on Dec. 23.

The game with Indiana has been long-awaited. The Cats and Hoosiers have not played since the 2016 NCAA tournament, but this will be the first in a four-game series.

UK is expected to add additional nonconference foes, along with the Southeastern Conference slate, to complete the 2025-26 schedule.

The Cats also have a home game in the SEC-ACC Challenge still to be decided.

Television networks and game times will be announced later.

Kentucky, under coach Mark Pope, is coming off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019 and had a 24-12 season which featured wins over an NCAA-record-tying eight Associated Press top 15 foes.

Pope has put together a strong transfer portal group along with several freshmen that are expected to contribute. Otega Oweh, last year’s leading scorer, is testing the NBA waters but is expected to return for his senior season.

Kentucky will likely be ranked in the preseason top 10 if Oweh decides to return.