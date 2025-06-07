AJ Jolly Park opens Sunday’s Jolly Good Paddlefest with a concert tonight; check out your recreation options

Campbell County is launching the first-ever Jolly Good Paddlefest at AJ Jolly Park with a kick-off concert on Saturday, June 7, from 6-10 p.m.

The main event — Jolly Good Paddlefest — takes place on Sunday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrating outdoor recreation and community connection.

Paddlefest will feature access to 200 acres of calm, motor-free water for kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boating. Participants may bring their own equipment or rent on-site. All pricing includes park admission, a cooling towel, and a commemorative sticker. Live music from the Jay Jesse Johnson Band, along with food and drinks, will highlight Saturday night’s kick-off festivities.

Rental rates are as follows:

• $15 – Bring your own kayak

• $30 – Single rental for 1 to 3 hours

• $45 – Single rental for 4 to 6 hours

• $35 – Canoe or paddleboat for two, 1 to 3 hours • $50 – Canoe or paddleboat for two, 4 to 6 hours

To register, call 859-547-3681. Jolly Good Paddlefest offers a fun way to enjoy the outdoors, meet neighbors, and explore all that AJ Jolly Park has to offer.

AJ Jolly Park is one of Kentucky’s largest and most scenic county parks, spanning 1,000 acres packed with outdoor fun. Visitors can enjoy a 200-acre fishing lake, more than 20 miles of horse trails, six baseball fields, basketball and sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, picnic areas, and an 18-hole disc golf course Whether you’re planning a family picnic, a tournament, or a quiet day on the trails, AJ Jolly offers something for everyone.

Plan Your Stay: Tents, RVs & Yurts —For those looking to stay overnight, AJ Jolly Park & Campground features 89 camping spots — 62 of which are improved with water and electric hookups—plus five cozy yurts. Preferred and premium tent and RV sites are available, with required multi-night bookings on weekends, holidays, and during special events like the Sun Valley Bluegrass Festival. Same-day camping is welcome when space allows. Reservations can be made online at campbellcountyky.gov, by phone at 859-635-4423 or 859-547-3681, or in person at the Ranger’s Station located at 1501 Race Track Road in Alexandria.

Plan Your Catch: Fishing & Boating at AJ Jolly — AJ Jolly Lake is a favorite spot for anglers and boaters, offering a peaceful no-wake setting and a variety of stocked fish. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife stocks the 200-acre lake with saugeye annually, channel catfish every other year, and blue catfish every third year. Night fishing is permitted during camping season from Thursday through Monday nights (excluding festival weekends). A valid Kentucky fishing license is required and can be purchased online or at local retailers. Boaters are welcome—there’s no motor size restriction—but please note that AJ Jolly Lake is a NO WAKE lake.

Plan Your Ride: Horse Trails & Equestrian Campground — AJ Jolly Park is a premier destination for horseback riders, offering 20 miles of scenic trails across 1,000 acres and a dedicated equestrian campground. Located at 11400 Flatwoods Road in Alexandria, the campground features 16 spacious campsites with electric and water hookups, each with a fire ring and grill. A modern bathhouse, dump station, and 28 horse stalls — including wash areas and a comfort station — make it easy to enjoy a comfortable stay with your horses. Each reservation includes one stall, with up to four stalls allowed per site. All horses must be kept in stalls, and additional fees apply for extra horses and stalls. Trails may close due to rain, and weekend/holiday stays require multi-night bookings.

Reservations can be made online at campbellcountyky.gov/camping, by phone at 859-635-4423 or 859-547- 3681, or in person at the Ranger’s Station. Single-night reservations can be made within 24 hours by phone or in person. Guests are asked to clean stalls before departure, and pets are welcome in the campground as long as they are leashed and cleaned up after. Whether you’re a novice rider or a seasoned trailblazer, AJ Jolly’s equestrian facilities offer a welcoming retreat into Kentucky’s countryside.

Plan Your Path: Hiking & Nature Trails — AJ Jolly Park offers a peaceful escape for walkers, hikers, and nature lovers with a variety of scenic trails winding through its 1,000-acre landscape. The A.J. Jolly County Park Loop is a popular 2.3-mile trail rated easy, with just 59 feet of elevation gain—perfect for a relaxing 43-minute walk or birding outing. Dogs are welcome on a leash, and the trail is best enjoyed from August through November.

For a wider range of experiences, the park also features:

• Cherokee Trail – 6.6 miles, moderate

• Comanche Trail – 4.4 miles, moderate

• Shawnee Trail – 3.0 miles, easy

• Campbell County Lake Shawnee Trail – 5.3 miles, moderate

• Pawnee Trail – great for short hikes and exploring nature.

Whether you’re taking a peaceful stroll or venturing out for a longer trek, AJ Jolly’s diverse trail system provides the perfect setting to unplug, explore, and connect with the outdoors.

Plan Your Adventure: AJ Jolly Rentals — Make the most of your visit to AJ Jolly Park with flexible, family- friendly rentals perfect for exploring the lake or cruising the trails. Self-service watercraft rentals are available and include single and double kayaks, canoes, paddleboats, and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), with rates starting at $17 per hour. Land-based fun is also covered—rent a bicycle for as little as $9 per hour and enjoy the park’s paved paths and scenic views. Rental options include 1-hour, 2-hour, and 4-hour durations, and seasonal kayak storage is available for $140. Whether you’re paddling the lake or pedaling the trails, AJ Jolly’s recreational rentals make outdoor adventure easy and affordable.

Plan Your Picnic: Shelters & Private Rentals — AJ Jolly Park offers scenic and convenient shelter and picnic rentals for gatherings of all sizes from April through October. Reservations open on the first working day of February and can be made by calling Campbell County Parks at 859-547-3681. AJ Jolly features one large shelter and two private picnic areas—Red Fox (P1), Blue Heron (P2), and Whitetail (Jolly 1)—all located near the lake and equipped with water, electricity, nearby restrooms, and playground access. Rental fees range from $25 to $150 for shelters and $60 to $255 for private picnic areas, with all reservations covering a full day and payment required within 15 days of booking. Whether you’re planning a birthday party, family reunion, or casual cookout, our shelter spaces provide a relaxing, natural setting for your event.

Plan Your Throw: 18-Hole Disc Golf Course — AJ Jolly Park is home to a scenic and challenging 18-hole disc golf course that winds through rolling hills, wooded fairways, and open fields—perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike. The course features a mix of par 3 and par 4 holes, ranging from 183 to 485 feet, with beautiful lake views and convenient access to other park amenities like picnic areas, sports courts, and restrooms. It’s free to play and open to the public year-round. Bring your own discs and enjoy a day of friendly competition in one of Northern Kentucky’s most picturesque park settings.

Plan Your Play: Family Fun & Sports Amenities — AJ Jolly Park offers a wide variety of recreation options for visitors of all ages. Young families will love the modern playground, designed especially for younger children to climb, slide, and explore. New self-service firewood bundles are available near the campground, making it easy to enjoy an evening by the fire. Sports enthusiasts can take advantage of 6 baseball fields, soccer fields, basketball, sand volleyball, pickleball, and tennis courts—all ideal for league play or casual games. Guests can also enjoy cornhole boards and snap a memory at one of the park’s new, oversized Adirondack “Big Chairs,” perfect for a fun group photo or a quiet moment with a view.

Plan Your Year: 2025 Events at AJ Jolly Park — Campbell County Parks & Recreation is bringing a full year of free, family-friendly events to AJ Jolly Park and beyond. From spring festivals to fall favorites, most events require no registration and are open to all ages.

Signature Events at AJ Jolly Park include several popular annual programs that bring the community together in fun and memorable ways.

Jolly Thursdays, held weekly in June and July, are a hit with local families. Jolly Music Night brings live entertainment to the Stapleton Pavilion, while the Sun Valley Music Festival showcases bluegrass talent in a laid-back, lakeside setting. The Festival on the Lake adds to the summer concert series lineup, drawing crowds for music, food, and fun. In the fall, the Halloween Spooktacular invites children 12 and under to trick-or-treat safely throughout the park.

Spring & Summer Highlights

• June 7 – Music Night with Jay Jesse Johnson, 7–10 p.m.

• June 8 – “Jolly Good” Paddle Fest, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

• June 20 – Movie Night (at dusk)

• July 12 – Sun Valley Bluegrass Festival, 4–10:30 p.m.

Fall & Seasonal Favorites

• August 4 – Fall Youth Baseball Begins

• August 9 – Fall Youth Soccer Begins

• August 16 – Festival on the Lake, 4–11 p.m.

• August 24 – Park & Rides for Heroes Car Show, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• September 6 – Dragon Boat Festival, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

• September 24 – Senior Picnic at Pendery Park

• October 25 – Halloween Spooktacular, 12–2 p.m.

• November 1 – Last Night of Camping

• December 1 – Winter Access Only Begins at All County Parks.

All events are weather-dependent and take place at AJ Jolly Park unless otherwise noted. Admission is free unless stated.

Plan for Safety: Lightning Alert System in Use — AJ Jolly Park now features a Lightning Threat Alert System to keep visitors safe during inclement weather. Installed by the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, the system uses sensors to detect lightning strikes within a 5- to 20-mile radius and activates voice alerts through sirens at the park entrance and campground.

Alerts begin with a “Caution” message when lightning is detected within 20 miles, escalating to a “Warning” message at 5 miles, advising all visitors to seek shelter immediately. An “All Clear” message is issued after 30 minutes without lightning activity. During alerts, visitors should return to vehicles or enclosed shelters, avoid elevated areas, metal objects, and isolated trees. While the system enhances safety, guests are still encouraged to use good judgment during any sign of severe weather.

Plan to Stay Connected: Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Now Available— Visitors to AJ Jolly Park, can now enjoy free high-speed public Wi-Fi, thanks to a partnership between Campbell County and altafiber. Wi-Fi access is available in key areas including the equestrian facilities, camping zones, and designated park spaces.

This new amenity allows guests to stream music, share their adventures on social media, read e-books, and stay connected while enjoying the outdoors. By logging in and opting in for messages, users can also receive notifications about park specials, amenities, and upcoming events. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the project reflects the County’s commitment to enhancing the park experience without the use of general funds.

For facility rentals, camping reservations, or volunteer opportunities, contact Campbell County Parks & Recreation at:

(859) 547-3681 or (859)-635-4423 email parks@campbellcountyky.gov.

Address: AJ Jolly Park, 1501 Race Track Road, Alexandria, KY Website: AJJollyPark.com