Angela Turnick named interim principal at Holmes High School, has 20 years experience there

Covington Schools is excited to announce Mrs. Angela Turnick as the Interim Principal for Holmes High School. She will serve until a permanent replacement is hired.

A Northern Kentucky native, Turnick brings 20 years of dedicated experience within Covington Independent Public Schools, all on the Holmes High School campus.

She earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership (2014) and a Bachelor’s Degree in English – Secondary Education (2005), both from Northern Kentucky University.

Throughout her career at Holmes, Turnick served as an English teacher, English Department Lead, Site-Based Decision-Making Council Member, Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal and co-interim principal, demonstrating strong curriculum expertise and a commitment to teaching excellence, recognized by her Golden Apple Award for Teaching Excellence in 2013.

Turnick is focused on cultivating a positive, collaborative school culture where students and staff thrive. Her leadership philosophy centers on building trust, shared vision, and continuous growth. She leads with responsibility, confidence, and charisma, using data-driven strategies to identify academic growth opportunities and develop innovative solutions that support the entire school community.

“I am honored to serve as Interim Principal at Holmes High School, a community where I have dedicated my entire 20-year career. With a deep commitment to fostering a student-centered and collaborative environment, I look forward to leading with trust, vision, and a focus on continuous growth. Together with our talented staff and students, we will work to create innovative solutions and opportunities that support academic excellence and the well-being of every member of our school community,” said Turnick.

“Since I began my career at Holmes High School, I have been committed to ensuring that all students have access to the best education possible. I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders to ensure success for all our Bulldogs.”

Turnick balances her professional dedication with a rich family life. She and her husband, Kevin, are proud parents of Abigail, 16, and Zachary, 11. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, playing soccer and reading, bringing the same passion and energy to her personal interests as she does to her leadership roles.