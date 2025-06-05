Baker Hunt announces return of summer concert series with ‘Music in the Gardens’ July 18

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center will welcomes back free, outdoor concert series to its campus this summer.

The first event in Baker Hunt’s new, family friendly music series, “Music in the Gardens”, is scheduled for July 18th from 6-8:00 pm. Guests will enjoy two separate performances by artists Sarah Asher, and Josh Ferreira. The event is free and open to the public, however registration is requested at www.bakerhunt.org.

Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to attend the event. Outside alcohol is prohibited, however food is allowed and lawn chairs or picnic blankets are encouraged. There will be a limited amount of chairs available.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

For more information and to register, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Future concert dates and updated information will be posted on Barker Hunt’s Facebook and Instagram pages closer to the event dates.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center