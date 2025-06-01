BCM to host ‘purr-fectly’ fun adventure for kids three to five at Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club

School’s out and the summer fun is just beginning.

Start the season with a ‘paws-itively’ playful morning at Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club on Friday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

This month’s theme, “Pets That Purr, Bark & Tweet,” promises a tail-wagging, wing-flapping adventure packed with animal-themed stories, creative crafts and hands-on experiments.

Preschoolers ages three to five will explore their love for animals while learning through S.T.R.E.A.M. activities — science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math — all wrapped into a fun, interactive program designed for tots and their grown-ups. After the program, families are encouraged to stick around and explore the museum together for even more discovery and delight.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $3 materials fee per child, plus regular museum admission. Pre-registration is required at least five days in advance by calling 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum