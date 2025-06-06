BE NKY marks 20 years of Amazon investment in Northern Kentucky with anniversary award

Two decades after establishing its first Northern Kentucky facility, Amazon’s presence has evolved into one of the company’s most significant regional operations, creating more than 22,000 jobs across the Commonwealth.

Regional elected officials and business leaders on Wednesday gathered at the Amazon Air Hub, where BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume presented an anniversary award celebrating Amazon’s transformative impact on the region.

“Twenty years ago, we saw incredible potential in Northern Kentucky’s workforce, infrastructure, and community,” said Will Cowsert, Amazon senior economic development manager. “From our early fulfillment operations to today’s state-of-the-art air hub, our $43 billion investment in Kentucky reflects our long-term commitment to the region, its talented workforce, and the power of meaningful public-private partnerships.”

The celebration showcased Amazon Air’s crown jewel – a $1.5 billion investment at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) that has become the company’s largest global field operations site. Since opening in August 2021, the 600-acre campus has employed over 2,000 full-time employees and processes millions of customer packages weekly, contributing to CVG’s position as seventh-largest and among the fastest-growing cargo airports in North America.

“Amazon Air’s selection of CVG as a hub for their global air network has brought tremendous investment and economic benefits to our region,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “We have embraced Amazon in partnership to advance their middle-mile capabilities in long-distance shipping through continued operational innovation and delivery of infrastructure that provides unique opportunities for Amazon to grow their business at greater scale through the CVG hub.”

Beyond its operational impact, the air hub exemplifies Amazon’s commitment to sustainable operations, featuring Kentucky’s largest rooftop solar installation. Launched in partnership with Duke Energy in 2023, the 5,600-panel array generates clean electricity for approximately 400 local homes and businesses, supporting Amazon’s global Climate Pledge initiative to reach net-zero carbon across its global operations by 2040.

In August 2024, Amazon strengthened its regional presence to better serve local customers by opening its first Northern Kentucky “last-mile” delivery station in Florence. This 125,000-square-foot facility showcases the company’s environmental leadership as its first fully equipped electric delivery vehicle facility in Kentucky, supporting Amazon’s goal of decarbonizing its 100,000 delivery fleet by 2030. Today, Amazon has rolled out more than 20,000 custom electric delivery vans across the U.S. including in Northern Kentucky.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore emphasized the multiplier effect of Amazon’s presence: “Amazon’s investments in Boone County have incentivized manufacturing and high-tech enterprises. Their success helped draw other major aviation companies to the county, including FEAM AERO, Epic Flight Academy, and L2 Aviation. We look forward to working closely with Amazon as they continue to provide our region’s residents with in-demand jobs that support families.”

The company’s impact extends beyond direct employment. Through initiatives like Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 pledge, Amazon has committed $1.2 billion to provide 300,000 employees with access to education and skills training programs.

“BE NKY Growth Partnership is focused on meeting the region’s workforce needs through support of K-12 education, but it’s just as important to continue supporting the educational and upskilling needs of our residents after they turn 18,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership President/CEO Lee Crume. “Amazon’s Career Choice program provides its employees with quality, affordable opportunities to earn degrees and certifications and further their career trajectories, whether at Amazon or beyond.”

Amazon is a strong supporter of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and, as an Investors Circle member, Amazon provides key funding for leadership development programs and community events.

“Over the past 20 years, Amazon has played a key role in helping grow the NKY Economy. They have helped elevate CVG to not only become a national leader in cargo, but also one of the lowest cost airports for travel,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber of Commerce. “Amazon’s commitment to the region helped attract other industry leaders and support agencies behind the scenes, so the total economic impact goes well beyond their direct contributions. We are grateful for their ongoing investment in our region and support of our community.”

“Amazon’s presence in Northern Kentucky has been a game-changer — not just for job creation, but for the long-term vitality of our region,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Their multibillion investment in CVG helped cement Northern Kentucky’s profile nationally. The opportunities they’ve created for our workforce have had a powerful ripple effect, driving growth in supporting industries, upskilling talent and strengthening our communities.”

Today, Amazon’s Kentucky footprint encompasses its flagship air hub, 11 fulfillment and sortation centers, one same-day delivery site, five delivery stations, two Whole Foods Market stores, and five solar installations – representing more than $43 billion in infrastructure investment and employee compensation since 2010.

BE NKY Growth Partnership