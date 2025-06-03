Book signing event for ‘R.C. Durr: The Man and The Legacy’ to be held June 10 — register today

A book-signing event for “R.C. Durr: The Man and The Legacy” will be held at the Metropolitan Club on June 10. It’s free, but registration is required by the end of the day today.

The book tells the wealth-building story of R.C. Durr who grew up in NKY, built one of the top road construction companies in the state, lived modestly and gave generously — and ultimately established the R.C. Durr Foundation to continue to give back to the community he loved.

The Durr Foundation commissioned the book, which is available at Roebling Books, St. Elizabeth Healthcare gift shops, and various nonprofit outlets. It has been made available to local public libraries and schools. It is available for purchase online here

The Horizon Community Funds and the R.C. Durr Foundation are holding the book-signing event at the Metropolitan Club at RiverCenter in Covington on June 10, 4:30-6 p.m.

The public is invited to join for a first free drink and other refreshments.

Proceeds of the book sales will go directly to the Horizon Community Funds.

A short program will be held at 5 p.m.

It’s free but registration is required by June 3 because capacity is limited — RSVP@horizonfunds.org