Care Net Pregnancy Services of NKY receives Kentucky Colonels grant to provide infant car seats

Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky has been awarded a $2,065 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) to purchase infant car seats for clients who need the equipment urgently.

Such situations include parents who need to bring their baby home from the hospital or grandparents who unexpectedly find themselves taking custody of a grandchild. Care Net supplies car seats in about 35 such situations each year.

“We couldn’t provide for the needs of our clients and community without help from such generous organizations,” said Joy Tarleton, Care Net’s director of development, herself a Kentucky Colonel since 2016.

Care Net has served Northern Kentucky since 1999. Its 28-member staff welcomed 955 unique clients during more than 3,800 visits last year and is on track to exceed those numbers this year. Care Net operates three medical centers, one each in Florence, Cold Spring and Williamstown.

The nonprofit offers pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, parenting and other classes and material support such as diapers, car seats, cribs, baby food and clothing to size 2T. In 2022, Care Net began offering testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections and this year introduced a body literacy/sexual health initiative. Including trained mentors, more than 100 local residents volunteer to help fulfill the ministry’s mission. Care Net is donor supported, and all services are offered to clients at no charge.

Said HOKC Commanding General Gary Boschert, “With $5 million in total requests, 2024/2025 was a challenging year for fulfilling grant requests. We were able to distribute $2.5 million through the Good Works Program. Every dollar contributed to the Good Works Program goes out to nonprofits in the Commonwealth. Grants are made possible by donations from Kentucky Colonels throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who choose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way. Together we helped support more than 4 million people throughout the Commonwealth this year.”

Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky