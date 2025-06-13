Chamber’s Northern Kentucky United brings the Kentucky General Assembly to region for two-day event

Northern Kentucky United brings the Kentucky General Assembly to our region for a unique opportunity to engage with state leaders, observe the legislative process firsthand, and showcase our community’s voice.

Throughout the two-day event, Interim Joint Committee Meetings will take place right here in NKY. The committees have been invited to meet in our region, and the opportunity to attend these sessions will be available.

Real work happens between sessions in these meetings: legislators study key issues, hear public input, and prepare bills for the next General Assembly.

All committee meetings are open to the public and the press, providing residents, business leaders, and advocates with an opportunity to participate and share their perspectives on issues that matter to them.

The event offers three prime networking opportunities with the assembly and NKY Chamber members, including two evening receptions and a VIP experience at Great American Ball Park with the Cincinnati Reds on June 18. Attendees will enjoy The Handlebar — an exclusive space with food, drinks, and great views. Tickets are open to NKY Chamber members and future members looking to connect with Kentucky legislators in a relaxed setting.

To register, click here.

Whether you’re a citizen looking to get involved or a business leader ready to advocate, Northern Kentucky United 2025 is your chance to help shape the future of our Commonwealth—right here at home.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, June 17

Welcome Reception, 6-8 p.m, The Lightwell at North by Hotel Covington

Wednesday, June 18

Interim Joint Committee Meetings with members of the Kentucky Legislature. (These meetings are free and open to the public. No registration is required.)

• 9 – 11 a.m. – EDWI/TSBIT @ The Lightwell at North by Hotel Covington

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Health Services @ The Crystal Ballroom by The Madison Events Center

• 1-2 p.m. – Legislative Research Commission @ The Lightwell at North by Hotel Covington

• 2-3 p.m. – Licensing and Occupations @ The Emerald Ballroom by The Madison Events Center

• 3 -4 p.m. – Natural Resources @ The Crystal Ballroom by The Madison Events Center

Pregame Happy Hour with Committee Members, 4:30-6 p.m., The Knowledge Bar and Social Room at Hotel Covington

TANK Shuttle Service to GABP, 5:45 p.m.

Reds vs Twins, Great American Ballpark, 7:10 p.m., VIP experience at the Handlebar

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce