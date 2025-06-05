City of Florence announces return of Movies in the Park with Inside Out 2 June 13

The City of Florence has announced the return of Movies in the Park in June.

Community members are invited to two fun-filled evenings of outdoor entertainment. Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and favorite people and head to one of Florence’s beautiful park locations for a movie night under the stars.

Movie lineup:

• June 13: Inside Out 2 – Florence Nature Park, located at 7200 Nature Park Drive • June 20: Top Gun: Maverick – Skees Senior Center, located at 7431 US 42

These family-friendly movie nights are an opportunity to enjoy films under the stars in a natural setting. Guests can arrive at 8:30 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk. Admission is free and complimentary popcorn will be provided.

A variety of food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Dreamy’s Ice Cream and Poseidon’s Pizza will be at both movie nights, while Papa Pat’s Hotdogs and Catering will be available for the June 13 showing only.

In the event of rain, the movie night will be canceled. Please stay updated by visiting the city’s website at www.florence-ky.gov and following the “City of Florence, Kentucky – Mayor Aubuchon’s Office” on social media for the latest information.

City of Florence