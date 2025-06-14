Covington Mayor Washington announces Housing Development Taskforce members

Mayor Ron Washington has selected the of members of the City’s newly formed Housing Development Taskforce.

“This critical taskforce is comprised of individuals who bring the necessary vision and professional acumen to build a strategy that will grow our housing stock to meet the needs of Covington’s working families,” said Mayor Washington.

Leading the charge to identify strategies and priorities to grow Covington’s housing stock are:

Fritz Kuhlmann, Architectural Design Director of The HAUS Co.

Tara Noem, Executive Director of Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Jean Schroer, President of Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky

Anthony Bradford, Principal of A.M. Titan

David Spaulding, President of Acendion Capital and Development

Shannon Ratterman, Executive Director at The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington

Tony Kreutzjans, Founder of Orleans Development

David Hastings, Executive Director of Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky

Kareem Simpson, Covington Independent Schools Board Member

Tom Covert, Owner of Covert Design+Build

Shad Sletto, Director of Real Estate Services of Merus

Joe Hansbauer, President of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati

Wonda Winkler, President & CEO of Brighton Center

Lisa Dressman, President of Daisy Properties & Dressman Realty

Jordan Huizenga, Owner of Build In Properties

In addition to receiving advice from the Taskforce, the City’s staff will consider feedback from community members. The City intends to host formal roundtable discussions later this year.

Mayor Washington announced his initiative to combat the city’s housing shortage at the May 13 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, which, in addition to the creation of the taskforce, calls for revitalizing the city’s inventory of vacant and abandoned properties – parcels that once fell into city hands through anti-blight enforcement – but now present opportunities for accessible, income aligned housing.

The taskforce’s mandate includes:

• Expanding Covington’s inventory of workforce housing;

• Protecting the historic fabric of neighborhoods;

• Breathing life into empty streetscapes with new homes;

• Reducing the fiscal burden of blighted and abandoned properties.

A 2023 Northern Kentucky Area Development District study found that the region will need 6,650 new housing units by 2028. Covington alone needs 891.

“This taskforce is a vital first step to ensure that the people who are the backbone of our city – the teachers, tradespeople, and service workers – have access to affordable housing,” said Washington.

Mayor Washington said the City is committed to making this process inclusive and “community driven.”

“While the Taskforce will provide key recommendations, we believe that the voices of our residents are essential to ensuring a successful outcome,” said Mayor Washington. “We’re encouraged that several community members have already expressed interest in participating, and we welcome others to join them.”

Those who would like to be involved or stay informed should contact Sebastian Torres, the City’s External Affairs Director at Sebastian.Torres@covingtonky.gov or (859) 292-2318, to add your name to the list of participants.

City of Covington