DAV recieves $50,000 donation from AirTalk Wireless to support veteran communication needs

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has announced a $50,000 donation from AirTalk Wireless, powered by AirVoice Wireless, in support of its mission to assist veterans nationwide.

AirTalk’s donation will help DAV connect veterans and its nearly one million members with vital telecommunication resources.

Headquartered in Erlanger, DAV provides an expansive range of nationwide programs, such as benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, employment assistance and more – all at no cost to veterans and their families.

This is DAV’s first partnership with AirTalk, a company that provides eligible customers with a free 4G/5G+LTE smartphone, such as an iPhone or Samsung device or sim card, along with additional benefits such as free data, unlimited talk and text and free international calling.

“We are excited for this partnership with AirTalk and look forward to helping even more veterans access the care they deserve,” said DAV CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. “AirTalk helps veterans stay connected to their communities and care providers, no matter their financial situation.”

“At AirTalk, we take great pride in serving over one million subscribers by helping to bridge the digital divide,” shared AirTalk CEO Henry Do when asked about this exciting partnership. “For many, connectivity is more than just a convenience — it’s a vital link to education, healthcare, employment and loved ones. We understand how crucial these connections are in everyday life, and we are committed to building a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive through equal access to technology.”

To learn more about DAV, visit www.dav.org.

To learn more about AirTalk Wireless, visit www.airtalkwireless.com.

Disabled American Veterans