Diocese of Covington to host panel on balancing immigrant rights, border control June 25

The Diocese of Covington and the Intercommunity Sisters Peace and Justice Committee will host a panel discussion, “Immigration: The Catholic Perspective,” on June 25 at the Diocese of Covington Curia, Bishop Howard Memorial Auditorium, 1125 Madison Ave. in Covington.

The evening will begin with networking and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation from 7–8:30 p.m.

When it comes to immigration, leaders of every country must balance two important realities — the responsibility to control its borders, to keep its nation safe and strong and the rights of individuals to migrate, especially when their life is threatened by war, violence, or lack of resources.

The Catholic Church addresses immigration through a multifaceted approach focusing on three basic principles:

• People have the right to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their families. • A country has the right to regulate its borders and to control immigration • A country must regulate its borders with justice and mercy

Speakers will include Father Michael Comer; Dr. James Camp, professor, Sociology and Criminal Justice; Hannah Keegan, director, Center for Faith, Mission and Catholic Education; Divine Providence Sister Kay Kramer and Notre Dame Sister Maria Francine Stacy.

The panel will speak on immigration and the principles of Catholic social teaching, offer updates on the current reality at the U.S./Mexico border and the status of immigration in the U.S. today and will share from 25-plus years of working directly with immigrants.

“Sometimes I think we view immigrants almost like pieces on a chess board,” said Sister Maria Francine Stacy. “We move them around, but we don’t really consider that these are real people, not objects. They are moms, they are children, they are workers. We are hoping that the information from the seminar will help us better view the immigration situation which exists not only in our country, but in many.”

Diocese of Covington