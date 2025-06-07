Florence Walmart celebrates ‘Grand Re-opening,’ first NKY store to get remodeled

By Andy Furman

NkyTribune reporter

There was never a doubt. Kristen Falhaber was headed for Walmart years ago.

“I grew up loving Walmart,” Falhaber told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I’ve worked at Walmart close to 15 years, and my dad is the Store Manager at Walmart in Northern Ohio.”

Today, Falhaber serves as store manager for Store 1510 (7625 Doering Drive, Florence) and her smile was as wide as the new on-line grocery which was part of the store’s Grand Re-Opening, Friday morning.

“Let’s just call it a new beginning,” said Falhaber, a University of Cincinnati graduate who started her Managing Training Program in Western Hills. She’s been the Florence Store Manager since October, 2023.

It was all about free food, drinks, balloons and even music courtesy of D.J. Entertainment.

“It’s really all about commitment to serving the community,” Falhaber said.

The “New Beginning” project commenced in January of this year. “It was a total expansion,” Falhaber said.

The Fulfillment Center, the Apparel Department both now completed and there is more self-checkout counters, according to Falhaber. The on-line grocery was operating out of what was a hallway and now they have their own room on the side of our building.

“We are the first Northern Kentucky facility to remodel,” she said, “and our staff moral is just through the roof.”

That staff is close to 400 strong.

And, staff was highlighted by several 30—plus year employees — Robert Hammerle and Nancy Hinkle – two workers with over 34 years of service – were given the honor to cut the ribbon, Friday morning.

Walmart didn’t forget the local community leaders. Checks of $5,000 each were given to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Go Pantry. From June 9 to July 6 Walmart and sister-store Sam’s Club will be teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) to raise critical funds for local children’s hospitals.

“It’s just another commitment helping others to live better in the communities we serve,” Falhaber said.

The new and improved shopping experience will include:

• Displays that pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space.

• Transformed departments, more apparel brands, and vignettes.

• New digital touchpoints located throughout the store help communicate the vast assortment of products and services • Walmart offers online using QR codes and digital screens.

• New pharmacy with private screening rooms for pharmacist consultations and services and privacy checkout lanes.

• Reconfigured store layout, creating more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer.

• Refreshed interior and exterior with new signage for easier navigation through the store and exterior updates to the parking lot and landscaping.

There will be a wider assortment of products and through online pickup, delivery, express delivery and Walmart Pay, customers can get what they want, when they want them and a better overall shopping experience, Falhaber said.

In Kentucky, Walmart serves customers at 101 retail units and online through Walmart.com. They employ 31,758 associates in the Commonwealth and support local businesses, spending $1.1 billion with Kentucky suppliers in fiscal year 2024 and supporting 53,706 Kentucky supplier jobs. In 2024, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $19.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Kentucky.

It truly is a “New Beginning.”