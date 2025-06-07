Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief named head of U.S. Capitol Police

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A former deputy chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department has been named Chief of the United States Capitol Police in Washington.

In announcing the hiring, the Capitol Police Board stated with over 30 years of law enforcement experience at three major U.S. cities, Michael Sullivan has focused on increasing transparency, improving departmental efficiency, and fostering strong relationships between officers, elected officials, and the community.

Sullivan’s career in policing began with the Louisville Division of Police in 1995. Following the department’s transition to the Louisville Metro Police Department as part of Jefferson County’s change to merged government in 2003, he rose through the ranks to serve as Deputy Chief from 2016 to 2019. He was then recruited to join the Baltimore Police Department, where he served as Deputy Commissioner from 2019 to 2022, overseeing both the Operations and Compliance Bureaus.

Sullivan next served as the Interim Chief of the Phoenix Police Department (PPD) from 2022 to 2025. He spearheaded major reforms and operational improvements that led to significant policy changes and enhanced community engagement. Sullivan also played a critical role in guiding PPD through a Department of Justice (DOJ) “pattern-and-practice” investigation, ensuring that necessary reforms were made in a meaningful and sustainable manner. Additionally, he overhauled PPD’s use-of-force policies, ensuring officers receive updated training on best practices, and restructured the Organizational Integrity Bureau to reinforce accountability within the department.

A graduate of the University of Louisville, Sullivan holds both a bachelor’s degree in Police Administration and a master’s degree in the Administration of Justice.

His leadership credentials include training at some of the nation’s top law enforcement institutions, including: the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course, the FBI National Academy, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)/MacArthur Foundation Institute on Juvenile Justice, and the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) Police Executive Leadership Institute (PELI).

In 2018, he was recognized by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) with the Gary P. Hayes Award, which recognizes promising leaders in policing. He currently serves on the IACP Human and Civil Rights Committee.

Sullivan will be sworn into his new position on June 30.