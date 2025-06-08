Jeff Ruby Foundation names advancement, nonprofit veteran Kelly Keene new executive director

The Jeff Ruby Foundation has announced the appointment of Kelly Keene as its new executive director.

With deep roots in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Keene has spent her career to leadership and creating lasting community impact. She now brings that passion and expertise to the Jeff Ruby Foundation’s work supporting vulnerable youth by transforming the foster care system.

“I couldn’t be more honored to join the Jeff Ruby Foundation,” said Keene. “Through the generosity of the Ruby Family and their restaurants, we are uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change within the foster care system. We can leverage our platform and network to help break the cycle of child poverty, abuse, and neglect. Everyone can have a seat at our table to be part of changing the cycle for the children in the communities we serve.”

Before joining the Jeff Ruby Foundation, Keene led investor relations at Connetic Ventures and held senior advancement roles at Northern Kentucky University, where she helped raise more than $18 million as part of the school’s most successful campus campaign. Over the past two decades, Keene has built philanthropic partnerships across higher education, nonprofit, and private sectors. Her previous roles with the Boy Scouts of America and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce demonstrate a consistent ability to drive growth and mobilize community support.

“The work we do isn’t just about giving back, it’s a cause that hits close to home for our family,” said Dillon Ruby, president of the Jeff Ruby Foundation. “My dad experienced a troubled childhood. He left home as a young teenager and found safety and support in a mentor who helped turn his life around and ultimately inspired the work of this foundation. Our family was raised on the values of believing in the power of community, hospitality, and supporting others. Kelly brings passion, vision, and a heart for service that perfectly aligns with our mission.”

The Jeff Ruby Foundation, established through the philanthropic spirit of the Ruby family, is dedicated to supporting children and families affected by the foster care system and the organizations that give a voice to vulnerable youth. By combining advocacy, direct support, and community engagement, the foundation champions a world where no child ever needs to enter foster care, but if they must, the experience is surrounded by dignity, compassion, and support.

In Hamilton County alone, over 2,061 children are currently in the state’s custody, yet only 1,279 are placed with foster, adoptive, and kinship families. Alarmingly, an estimated 30-50% of foster families quit within their first year, underscoring the urgent need for sustained support and systemic change.

“Service has always been at the heart of the Ruby Family and our team,” Keene added. “It extends beyond our restaurants to how we care for our community. Something as simple as a warm meal or a moment of recognition can be life-changing.”

As a leader in hospitality, the Jeff Ruby Foundation understands the power of bringing people together over a shared meal, an idea that inspired its Fighting Chance Family Dinners. In partnership with local foster care agencies, the foundation treats foster, adoptive, and kinship families to an evening of fine dining at Jeff Ruby restaurants, complete with special touches and a heartfelt video message from Jeff Ruby. Beyond these dinners, the foundation supports youth and families through grants and employee service days.

In 2024, the Foundation hosted its inaugural Jeff Ruby Foundation Golf Classic, raising nearly $900,000 to support programs for vulnerable youth. These funds are fueling new initiatives, direct assistance, and advocacy efforts that reflect the Foundation’s holistic approach to systemic change.

“Our community engagement proves that even small acts of kindness can offer relief, dignity, and hope,” said Keene. “It’s a reminder that no contribution or act of kindness is too small when it comes to changing a child’s story.”

As executive director, Keene will build upon the Foundation’s strong foundation to further elevate its community impact, expand partnerships, and advocate for lasting, compassionate solutions in the foster care system. To learn more or get involved, visit jeffrubyfoundation.org.

