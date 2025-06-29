KCTCS releases report showing record-breaking academic year — highest number of graduates since inception

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is celebrating a record-breaking academic year with preliminary data showing the highest number of credentials and graduates since the system’s founding in the 1997-98 academic year.

The data released this week for the 2024-25 academic year shows that the more than 70 campuses of the 16 community colleges awarded a total of 44,402 credentials, including degrees, diplomas and certificates, marking the most credentials ever awarded in a single year.

The number of KCTCS graduates also reached record highs during the past year.

To date, 24,263 graduates earned at least one credential, representing the highest number of distinct graduates in an academic year since 1997-98.

In addition to the academic year records, the Spring 2025 semester alone set new records with colleges awarding 23,313 credentials to 13,468 graduates—both of which are all-time highs for a spring semester since 1998.

“These milestones demonstrate the commitment of our students, faculty and staff to creating a better future for themselves, their families and our state,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “Each credential awarded represents a step toward a stronger Kentucky workforce and a more resilient economy.”

The official graduate and credential counts will be submitted to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education next month and KCTCS notes that the final totals may vary slightly.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System consists of a network of regional colleges and a system office in Versailles dedicated to serving communities in every region of the state.

KCTCS enrolls more than 110,000 students annually.

Kentucky Community & Technical College System