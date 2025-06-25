Kenton County Library offering ways for Northern Kentuckians to beat the heat all summer long

As temperatures in the region rise, the Kenton County Public Library is offering the perfect way to stay cool, comfortable and entertained all summer long.

Top 10 Reasons to beat the heat at the Kenton County Public Library:

• Cool Down in Style – Enjoy free air conditioning, cozy seating and a calm, welcoming space at every branch. • Play and Create All Day – Interactive play areas, puzzles, hands-on activities and ABC Mouse keep little ones busy, curious and cool. • All Ages, All Interests – From storytimes and crafts to true crime clubs, genealogy workshops, Water Days, the Gods and Goddesses Ball and Knight Training, there is something for everyone. • STREAM Into Summer — At the library’s STREAM Centers, you can create custom T-shirts, use the 3D printer, learn to sew, print posters and more. Training is provided with an appointment. • Teen Time – Teens can chill in dedicated spaces and join gaming tournaments, DIY sessions and creative writing clubs. • Escape Into a Story – Kick back in a comfy place with a good book, movie or magazine, no beach required. • Get Connected – Free Wi-Fi, public computers and charging stations make it easy to work, relax or scroll comfortably. • Quiet Places to Gather – Need a quiet spot to study, tutor or meet? Reserve a free meeting room. • Free, Fun and Nearby – Beat the heat without breaking the bank. Everything at the library is free and just around the corner. • Use the library from home – Stream movies, music and DIY tutorials or borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime through Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy and Creativebug. All you need is a library card and an internet connection.

All Library programs and resources are free and open to the public.

Visit kentonlibrary.org or stop by any location in Covington, Erlanger, Latonia or Independence to find out what’s happening near you, schedule training in the STREAM Center or access the Digital Library.

Kenton County Public Library