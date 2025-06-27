Kenton County’s Menefee Road bridge among those receiving funds from state program

Staff report

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest round of funding recipients from the County and City Bridge Improvement Program, awarding $6.5 million for 13 critical bridge projects across 12 Kentucky counties and the city of Hardin.

The funding will repair, replace or preserve bridges to improve safety, extend their lifespan and maintain important community links for Kentuckians.



Nearly $25 million has been awarded to local governments in the first year of the program to address bridges that are closed, have posted traffic limitations, or in need of repair.

Kenton County Fiscal Court will receive $654,691 to replace a bridge on Menefree Road.





“Bridges link more than roads; they link Kentuckians to the places that matter most like school, work or health care,” said Gov. Beshear. “This program keeps local bridges in a good state of repair so they can remain in service as safe and efficient connections for the families, first responders and businesses that rely on them.”



This third round of awards funds:

• 10 new bridges that will replace existing structures.

• 3 bridges that will be repaired or preserved to extend the life of existing structures.

• All 13 bridges are currently posted with weight restrictions or closed.



Each project was reviewed and validated by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) engineers to ensure the most effective solutions.



“A lot is riding on our roads and bridges and we are proud to invest state dollars in keeping them safe and sound for years to come through this program,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.