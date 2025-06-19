KY Realtors May report shows Commonwealth recorded $1.43 billion in real estate sales

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for May 2025 showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.43 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in May include:

• Total sales volume: $1.43B, up 1.7% year-over-year (YoY), up 13.5% month-over-month (MoM)

• Total number of listings sold: 4,444, down 2.0% YoY, up 7.6% MoM

• Median sales price: $279,000, up 3.4% YoY, up 6.0% MoM

• Days on the market: 13, Up 1 day YoY, down 3 days MoM

• New listings: 6,670, up 7.9% YoY, up 6.3% MoM

“As we head into summer and peak buying season, our real estate market is beginning to reflect seasonal surges,” said Barb Curtis, President of Kentucky Realtors. “From the increase in listings sold to the decrease in days on the market to an incredible $1.43 billion in total sales volume across the Commonwealth – May was the strongest month yet in 2025, and the high-quality of our market here in Kentucky is clear to see.”

Total sales volume in May reached $1.43 billion, reflecting a 13.5% increase month-over-month (MoM) and a 1.7% increase year-over-year (YoY). The number of listings sold saw an increase of 7.6% MoM, with 4,444 transactions completed last month, while the average number of days on the market continues to decrease, down 3 days MoM to 13 days in May.

The median sales price is back up to $279,000, an increase of 6.0% MoM and 3.4% YoY. The number of new listings is also on the rise, increasing 6.3% MoM and 7.9% YoY to 6,670.

“The increase in both new listings and listings sold – and the continuous rise in overall sales volume – truly shows the strength of the market across the Commonwealth,” said Josh Summers, CEO of Kentucky Realtors. “It’s great to see both buyers and sellers continuing to engage with confidence as we approach the middle of the year.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to discover their housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers explore how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends, such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range, in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

*Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on June 15. Data is subject to revision.

Kentucky Realtors