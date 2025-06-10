KY retailers prepared for record Father’s Day spending, despite economic uncertainty

Despite lingering economic uncertainty, retailers across Kentucky are geared up for what industry experts forecast will be record spending for the upcoming Father’s Day holiday.

A recently released National Retail Federation (NRF) survey projects that consumers nationwide will spend a record $24 billion this year ahead of the June 15 celebration — topping the previous record of $22.9 billion in 2023.

“The Commonwealth’s retailers are working overtime to provide great selection, value and service to help Kentuckians celebrate the special dads in their lives,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF).

NRF’s survey found that consumers plan to spend an average of $199.38 this year, up approximately $10 from last year’s figure of $189.81. Nearly half of consumers (48%) plan to purchase a gift for a father or stepfather, followed by those purchasing gifts for a husband (25%), son (12%), brother (9%), friend (8%) or grandfather (6%).

The most popular gifts for dads in 2025 include greeting cards (58%), clothing (55%), special outings (53%) and gift cards (50%). Subscription boxes and gifts of experience continue to rise in popularity. This year, 43% of shoppers plan to gift a subscription box, up from 34% when NRF first asked the question in 2019. Additionally, 30% of shoppers plan to give a gift of experience, up from 23% in 2019.

When it comes to shopping destinations, online (41%) remains most popular, followed by department stores (35%), discount stores (23%), specialty stores (22%) and local/small businesses (19%).

NRF’s survey, conducted May 1-7, polled 8,225 consumers nationwide about their Father’s Day shopping plans.

The Kentucky Retail Federation is a non-profit trade association representing diverse businesses across the Commonwealth — from department and drug stores to boutique, hardware, apparel and building supply retailers.

For more information about the KRF, please visit kyretail.com.

Kentucky Retail Federation