Newport Blast returns to Newport on the Levee July 3 with Rozzi fireworks and drone display

This summer, meetNKY (the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau), Newport on the Levee (The Levee), and BB Riverboats are partnering with the City of Newport to bring back “Newport Blast,” an Independence Day celebration in Northern Kentucky.

The event on July 3 will be held at The Levee from 5–11 p.m., where attendees will experience the spirit of the Wild West and a Rozzi Fireworks and Drone Display.

“Returning for its second year with an exciting western theme, Newport Blast is quickly becoming a signature Independence Day Weekend celebration in Northern Kentucky,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY. “We’re thrilled to welcome residents and visitors to experience the very best our region has to offer — from stunning riverfront views to exceptional dining and one-of-a-kind shopping. Newport once again sets the stage for a weekend of unforgettable memories, and we’re excited to continue building this into an anticipated annual tradition for our community.”

The event will feature line dancing lessons presented by Shiners and The Ritz Ballroom Dance Studio, live music from the Danny Frazier Band, a river boat parade, Wild West photo opportunities, and mechanical bull rides.

Throughout the evening, guests are encouraged to dine at one of The Levee’s many restaurants, such as Par 3, Brothers Bar and Grill, and Tom & Chee.

Thanks to its recognition as an entertainment district, to-go drinks can also be purchased from any of the bars, including Beeline (known for its stunning city views and craft cocktails) and Bridgeview Box Park, and enjoyed anywhere on the property.

“We’re inviting visitors to put on their best cowboy and cowgirl outfits and join us in Newport for a festive night of music, dancing, and celebration,” said Cassie Pennington, marketing manager at The Levee. “Newport Blast is back and better than ever, and we look forward to making more unforgettable memories with guests from across the region here at The Levee.”

While Newport Blast is free to attend, BB Riverboats will offer three ticketed cruise options to coincide with the event. Ticket holders will enjoy a delicious buffet dinner before settling into the unmatched, best seats in the city for the fireworks show, which guests will feel as much as they’ll see. Musical entertainment will also be provided, and all seating must be reserved in advance.

“BB Riverboats is inviting the community to celebrate our nation’s birthday with a good old-fashioned, all-American Fireworks show overlooking our beautiful skyline,” said Terri Bernstein, Owner of BB Riverboats. “We’ve worked hard with our friends at Rozzi to ensure attendees will get to enjoy a spectacular firework and drone show this year. Our cruise experiences will give you the best seat in the house for the show – we look forward to welcoming guests aboard.”

The Levee will be activated from 5-10 p.m., while the BB Riverboat cruises will run from noon to 11 p.m. Rozzi’s Fireworks and Drone Display will begin at 10 p.m. The soundtrack for the show will be played on The Project 100.7.

More information about Newport Blast and the full schedule of events can be found at VisitCincy.com. Tickets for the Newport Blast cruises can be purchased at bbriverboats.com.

