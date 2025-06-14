NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative seeks presenters for ’25 Regional Summit to be held in November

Be a voice that inspires and ignites change this fall. The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative is looking for empowering speakers for its 2025 Regional Summit, presented by PNC, happening at Northern Kentucky University Student Union on Thursday, Nov. 6. The Women’s Initiative Regional Summit is an all-day conference featuring inspirational content for professional women of all ages and stages of career.

The annual event is designed for anyone in the workforce from rising professionals to seasoned leaders to entrepreneurs or those transitioning careers. This regional conference draws nearly 500 women (and men) from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana and is seeking dynamic, insightful and engaging speakers to lead sessions.

Presenters must be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (exact times to be determined) on Nov. 6, to lead a session for approximately 30-60 minutes. Each speaker will host their session at least once throughout the day. Potential topics could include, but are not limited to:



· Exploring successful goal setting

· Positively shaping someone’s career journey as a mentor

· Identifying a strong mentor and/or advocate for one’s career path

· Networking effectively and efficiently

· Determining unique ways to enhance personal and professional growth

· Strategizing for career advancement

· How to lead when you are not in charge

· How to make a positive impact in the community



Don’t see your area of expertise? Submit ideas for topics that excite you and are timely and relevant for the development of professional women.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, and can be found at NKYChamber.com/womensinitiative. Final selections for speakers will be made by the committee in August. For questions or more information contact Holly Nibert, Director of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative, at hnibert@NKYChamber.com or (859) 426-3651.



The NKY Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that promotes and supports its members at every opportunity. The NKY Chamber recognizes that it is important for this event to have regional representation; therefore, all interested parties are invited to apply regardless of membership status. However, if selected you will be required to become a member at that time. For more information about membership, contact Lynn Abeln, VP of Membership at labeln@NKYChamber.com

Northern Kentucky Chamber

