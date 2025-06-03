Northern Kentucky native, NKU alum Jennifer Stafford appointed KDE associate commissioner

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced Monday Jennifer Stafford has been appointed to serve as the new associate commissioner of the Department’s Office of Assessment and Accountability (OAA), effective July 1.

Stafford will replace longtime associate commissioner Rhonda Sims, who is retiring on June 30. Sims has worked at KDE for almost 31 years, having served every Commissioner of Education since the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990, which made significant changes to the state’s education system.

Stafford brings more than two decades of experience in education and assessment to her new role. A long-time leader within KDE, she has served as the director of the Division of Assessment and Accountability Support since 2015. She also has been actively involved with the Kentucky United We Learn Council and its efforts to help transform the state’s assessment and accountability systems.

“Congratulations to Dr. Jennifer Stafford on her appointment as Associate Commissioner of the Office of Assessment and Accountability,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “Her deep expertise, unwavering dedication to student success and strong leadership make her exceptionally well-suited for this role. We look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have on Kentucky’s education system.”

In her new role as Associate Commissioner, Stafford will oversee Kentucky’s statewide assessment and accountability systems, ensuring they are fair, accurate and aligned with state requirements. She also will guide KDE’s efforts to support educators and schools in using data to improve outcomes for all students.

A native of Northern Kentucky, Stafford graduated from Walton-Verona High School and holds degrees from both Berea College and Northern Kentucky University. In 2019, she received her doctorate in education in Education Leadership from Northern Kentucky University.

She lives in Owenton with her husband, Rob, and their two children.