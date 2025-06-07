OKI building a bike, pedestrian network through funding, innovation and community feedback

With summer bringing longer days and ideal cycling conditions, the OKI Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is making it easier than ever for riders to swap four wheels for two.

The agency’s newly enhanced Bike Route Guide now features a ‘comfort index score,’ helping cyclists assess routes based on traffic, infrastructure and overall ride experience.

“We’ve transformed the guide into a more powerful tool, aiding cyclists of all skill levels to navigate roadway conditions with confidence,” said David Shuey, OKI director of information systems and analytics. “OKI designed the Bike Route Guide as a regional resource, offering routes for commuters and recreational riders traveling to destinations across Greater Cincinnati.”

Shuey noted that the guide rates bike routes using a comfort index score out of 100. This score comes from two factors: context (things like bike lanes, road conditions, and nearby amenities) and traffic (vehicle speed, congestion, and safety risks).

“A higher score means a smoother, safer ride for most cyclists,” Shuey said.

Bike routes fall into four comfort levels. Most Comfortable roads have low speeds and are great for recreational cyclists and commuters. Comfortable roads have moderate speeds and run through commercial and agricultural areas, making them suitable for most riders. Less Comfortable roads have heavy traffic but include bike infrastructure, making them better for experienced cyclists. Use with Caution roads have high speeds and no bike infrastructure, requiring extra care from riders

“As always, cyclists should take appropriate safety precautions, obey traffic laws, and assess conditions before riding,” Shuey cautioned.

OKI’s Plans & Policies Promoting Bike, Pedestrian Infrastructure • 2050 Plan: The plan includes 41 improvement projects specifically addressing bicycle and pedestrian needs. It also integrates bike-friendly elements into broader roadway projects. • Complete Streets Policy Adopted in November 2022, this policy ensures that streets accommodate all users, including cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists. • Regional Bike Plan: OKI has invested nearly $130 million since 2010 in bike and pedestrian projects. The plan aims to improve walking and cycling conditions and expand bike routes. • Transportation Improvement Program (TIP): In April 2025, the OKI board approved a $4.8 billion TIP program, which allocated 30% of OKI suballocated federal funds to bicycle and pedestrian projects, ensuring continued investment in cycling infrastructure. • Cincinnati Red Bike: OKI has awarded nearly $2 million to the nonprofit bike-sharing program that provides a low-cost, green transportation option to motorized transportation.

In another initiative, OKI is advancing nonmotorized infrastructure planning through improved data collection.

With a $124,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation, OKI will launch a bicycle and pedestrian counter pilot program, installing 12 permanent counters across Ohio’s portion of the OKI region to track usage patterns.

“The data will guide transportation planning and inform strategic investments in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure,” said Elizabeth Niese, Ph.D., OKI senior data analyst and project manager.

Speaking of investments, OKI has provided nearly $130 million in 117 multi-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians since 2010 —12% of its federal allocation, averaging $7.5 million annually.

Wade Johnston, executive director of Tri-State Trails, emphasized that OKI’s partnerships with local governments have played a crucial role in developing a robust network of bike and pedestrian trails.

“OKI has provided [$27 million] in federal funding to support the expansion of CROWN’s 34-mile trail loop and the Riverfront Commons Trail in our urban core,” Johnston said. “Most recently, they awarded $8 million to Great Parks to build the first phase of the Ohio River Trail / Oasis corridor.”

Johnston also noted that OKI is playing a key role in completing the Great Miami River Trail in Butler County, establishing the Miami 2 Miami Connection between Butler and Warren counties, creating a perimeter trail around CVG Airport, and advancing other critical projects.

“Thanks in large part to OKI, many communities have been able to make meaningful investments in regional trails, stretching their local capital dollars further to maximize impact,” Johnston added.

“Our funding approach empowers local governments to shape their own transportation priorities,” said OKI CEO Mark Policinski. “We operate as a service organization, responding to the needs of our communities.

“What we’re hearing is clear and OKI will provide an extensive, modern bike and pedestrian infrastructure,” Policinski added.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the tristate.

