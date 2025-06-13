Point/Arc breaks ground on Advanced Care Home, its 19th residential group home but a first for Kentucky

By Andy Furman

It is a first – for the Commonwealth.

When the shovels turned over the dirt at 6125 First Financial Drive in Burlington on Thursday, it was as Judi Gerding, President and Founder of The Point/Arc said, “A dress rehearsal.”

It was the start of the 19th residential group home.

“It is a milestone that marks the launch of our first, ‘Love, Leadership, & Life’ capital campaign goal,” Gerding said.

And this Advanced Care Home is not only a first for Kentucky – but has been in the planning stages for some time, according to Gerding.

Why the home?

“Because individuals are living longer, and their medical needs are more involved,” said the leader of the 53-year-old non-profit organization. “We will not surrender to nursing homes; we want to keep the family unit intact – and in the end we’ll know these people will have a true quality of life.”

The home – which is scheduled for completion in the Spring of 2026, will have just shy of 6,000 square feet of living space, according to Toby Thorman, Director of Construction for Commercial Construction Group, LLC, the firm handling the design of the project.

“This project,” he said,” Is certainly well thought out.”

Building will officially commence in July.

“To be clear,” added Terri Angel, Executive Director for Support of Community Living and a Registered Nurse, “This is the first residential advanced care home in the state. The concept was thought of years ago.

“People living in these homes will have various physical disabilities which prevent them from living in our regular residential group homes.”

The new Advanced Care Home will have all the accessories needed to care for those with disabilities, Angel says. “The home will have wider doorways and hallways, as well as overhead lifts,” she said. “We will be able to access anything in the home.

Six bedrooms will be available in the home, with a seventh to be used for a visiting family member who may wish to spend a night, Angel said.

The concept for the Advanced Care Home started between 2003 and 2005, when a group of Boone County High School alumni – co-hosted by National Football League star Shaun Alexander – raised $149,000 to support the construction of The Point/Arc’s Advanced Care Home. Those efforts were inspired by legendary Boone County High School football coach Owen Hauck. It was his dream, to bring his son, Glen home from Oakwood State Institution in Somerset.

Tragically, Glen passed away in 2005, and the project was put on-hold.

“Before Owen’s passing in 2016, we promised to complete the home in honor of him, Glen, Shaun, his former players and Goal Line Slam Committee,” Gerding said.

“That dream took a step closer to reality when an anonymous donor gifted The Point/Arc the 2.37-acre property where the future Advanced Care Home will reside.



“This new chapter reflects our continued commitment to creating safe, supportive, and empowering living spaces for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”



Today was just the dress rehearsal.



