Prichard Committee launches ‘The Kentucky Effect’ campaign to celebrate community involvement

A new statewide campaign called The Kentucky Effect is shining a spotlight on how strong schools and deep community partnerships are delivering results for students across the Commonwealth.

Led by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and powered by the Groundswell Initiative, the campaign features inspiring stories from 20 Kentucky school districts. Its message: Strong Schools. Powerful Partnerships. Real Results. Two NKY school districts are among those recognized.

“Kentucky’s nationally recognized spirit of collaboration is something we’re often praised for, but don’t always fully acknowledge ourselves,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “This campaign reminds Kentuckians that our unique strength lies in working together and that same collaborative energy is key to transforming education. It will amplify stories from across Kentucky that show how strong community-school partnerships lead to measurable and transformational results for students.

“These school initiatives forged in partnership with the community and families are more effective in achieving measurable outcomes than similar efforts that are developed and implemented in isolation.”

The campaign kick-off coincides with the Groundswell Summit, a statewide conference that will be held June 9-10 in Paducah and focus on how communities are responding to the unique needs of students and families locally. Some of these initiatives will be featured at the summit.

Through a federal grant secured by the Prichard Committee, local education and community leaders are taking an innovative approach to improving student outcomes such as attendance, behavior and achievement by maximizing external resources. This new strategy also allows educators to refocus on teaching.

School districts in Bracken, Carter, Clark, Christian, Covington, Danville, Daviess, Dayton, Fayette, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, Owensboro, Paducah, Rockcastle, Rowan, Scott, Shelby, Warren and Washington are participating.

“We’ve been able to improve solutions to issues we’ve struggled with for years because the community is at the table every step of the way,” said Suzanne Farmer, chief academic officer for the Danville Independent School District, where its Lunch Bunch with community partners has helped increase attendance. “We had a lot of community support already, but this is taking it to a different level.”

Here are just some of the results achieved in only one year:

• In Shelby County, 79% of students increased their Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) scores through expanded learning time with the help of the Baptist Church across the street from Simpsonville Elementary. • In Hopkins County, middle and high school students received visual art instruction and strategies for coping with issues that affect their mental health by utilizing community resources and donations to supply food and the space. Sixty-five% of students who participated had an increase in grades, attendance and behavior at Madison North High School and Browning Springs Middle School. • In Danville, Centre College’s CentreWorks community partnership program now collaborates closely with the school system by mentoring elementary students with school work and providing guidance to high-schoolers on admissions essays and financial aid forms. In addition, the local extension service, arts center, public library, and a food charity offer free afterschool programming; local agencies share expertise with parents on issues such as substance use disorder; and other groups provide free child care and food.

For more information about The Kentucky Effect celebration campaign, and to learn more about Groundswell and how your involvement matters at www.prichardcommittee.org/groundswell.

