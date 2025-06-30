Pro golfer Steve Flesch places sixth in U.S. Senior Open to continue success in PGA Tour Champions events

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Professional golfer Steve Flesch of Union continued his recent run of success on the PGA Tour Champions circuit with a sixth-place finish in the U.S. Senior Open that ended Sunday at Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs.

Flesch shot even-par 70 in Sunday’s final round and placed sixth overall in a field of 64 finalists with a four-day total of 4-under 276. The winner was Padraig Herrington of Ireland with an 11-under 269.

In two previous PGA Tour Champions events for golfers 50 years and older, Flesch tied for fourth at the Kauling Companies Championship and tied for second with partner Paul Goydos at the American Family Insurance Championship, a best ball tournament.

In Sunday’s round, Flesch was 3-under after the first five holes, but he had three bogeys and 10 pars after that to finish with a 70. He carded 69, 70 and 67 in the first three rounds of the tournament. His prize money for placing sixth was $132,975.

Flesch netted $473,975 in prize money in the last three tournaments. The 58-year-old left-hander is now 11th in the Schwab Cup tour standings with $792,501 in winnings through 15 events this season.

Since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2017, Flesch has played in 184 events and won four of them. His last tournament victory came in the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic. His total winnings on the tour have surpassed $7 million., according to latest statistics posted on the pgatour members website.

A graduate of Covington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky, Flesch made his debut on the PGA Tour in 1998 and was named Rookie of the Year. He went on to play in 464 PGA Tour events, won four tournament titles and amassed more than $18 million in earnings on that tour.

Flesch did well in some PGA Tour major events. In 2004, he tied for seventh in the U.S. Open. In 2008, he placed sixth in the PGA Championship and tied for fifth in the Masters. During his heyday on the tour, he was inducted into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame and the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2007.

He also worked as a golf analyst for Fox Sports and Golf Channel before joining the PGA Tour Champions.