Retired CVG head Candace McGraw to serve as 2025 UWGC campaign chair

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has announced Candace McGraw will serve as the organization’s 2025 campaign chair.

McGraw retired as CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) earlier this year and is now an adviser to the Airport Board.

“We’re fortunate to welcome Candace as campaign chair. With decades of visionary leadership and a deep commitment to community progress, she brings invaluable expertise to our efforts,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Candace will be instrumental in rallying support for our work — building a stronger region where everyone has a full and fair opportunity to achieve economic well-being.”

McGraw has more than 30 years of operational and legal experience. She led CVG through a transformational period of diversification and modernization. She’s a globally recognized leader in the airport industry who has provided guidance and expertise on various boards.

“I’m honored to step into this role and support an organization that’s committed to championing economic opportunity throughout Greater Cincinnati,” said McGraw. “While this is an ambitious undertaking, I believe in the power of our community coming together to create a lasting impact. I’m excited to get to work and help drive meaningful progress.”

McGraw is the immediate past chair of the Cincinnati and Kentucky chambers of commerce.

This year’s United Way campaign will build upon last year’s success, when United Way invested more than $37 million in the community and collaborated with a network of 600+ partners. To learn more about United Way’s work, view the 2024 impact report.

Last year’s United Way campaign was co-chaired by two hospital executives, Deborah Hayes, President and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network, and Steve Davis, MD, MMM, President and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

For more information about workplace giving, visit uwgc.org/workplaces.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati