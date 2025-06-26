Rotary Club of Florence to host Rooms With Love founder Kim Harrison June 30

The Rotary Club of Florence will feature Kim Harrison, founder of Rooms With Love, during its regular meeting meeting Monday, June 30.

Imagine overcoming homelessness, addiction, domestic abuse, or aging out of foster care — only to walk into an empty space. That’s where Rooms With Love steps in. Since 2022, the nonprofit organization has been committed to restoring dignity and hope through home furnishings. The organization has helped vulnerable individuals and families turn empty apartments into comforting homes filled with dignity, warmth, and possibility.

Through partnerships with churches, social service agencies, and generous community donations, Rooms With Love provides quality furnishings that do more than fill a room—they fill hearts.

Harrison will share her journey and how one small gesture — furnishing a home — can change everything.

For more information on Rooms With Love, visit roomswithlove.org

Florence Rotary is requesting those planning to attend to RSVP online in an effort to plan for adequate seating.

The meeting will be held at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, located at 22 Spiral Drive in Florence.

• 11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet $13/person

• 12 p.m. – Meeting Begins, Greeting, Prayer-Reflection-Inspiration, Pledge & 4-Way Test

• 12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

• 1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

Florence Rotary meetings also streamed live on the club’s YouTube Channel.

For more information, visit www.florencerotary.org.

Rotary Club of Florence