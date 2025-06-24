Six Northern Kentuckians named among 52 members of Leadership Kentucky Class of 2025

Leadership Kentucky on Monday announced the 52 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2025.

Leadership Kentucky’s 2025 flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions between June and December, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky, its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s unique communities and resources. Participants come away from the program having formed lifelong connections.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Pikeville in July, Paducah and Eddyville in August, Louisville in September, Bowling Green and Fort Campbell in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Lexington in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, social issues, agriculture, and government.

This year’s class includes 52 participants from across the Commonwealth representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

• Todd Alcott, City of Bowling Green, Warren County

• Kelly Armour, Owensboro Health, Daviess County

• Whitney Austin, Whitney/Strong Organization, Jefferson County

• Cheryl Besl, BE NKY Growth Partnership, Kenton County

• Kenny Boyd, Baptist Health System, Inc., McCracken County

• Christina Briggs, UK HealthCare Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Fayette County

• Troy J. Broussard, AARP, Jefferson County

• Candra Bryant, Hanna Resource Group, LLC, Fayette County

• Kenneth Calloway, Century Aluminum Company, Ohio County

• Alisha D. Chaffin, Zegar Family Office, Fayette County

• Caroline Clark, Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities (LG&E/KU), Jefferson County

• Miranda Click, Pikeville Medical Center, Inc., Floyd County

• Elizabeth Combs, Whitaker Bank Corporation of Kentucky, Fayette County

• Tatum Dale, US House of Representatives (Congressman Andy Barr), Fayette County

• Darren Dannelly, Center of Courageous Kids, Allen County

• Adam Fields, Norton Healthcare, Jefferson County

• Renee Fister, Murray State University, Calloway County

• Jeremy Frankforther, Fifth Third Bank, Jefferson County

• Andrew Gillette, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Jefferson County

• Jordan Haney, Thoroughbred Engineering, Fayette County

• Jennie Haymond, Madison Co. Attorney’s Office, Davis & Haymond, P.S.C., Madison County

• Lauren Hogan, Associated General Contractors of Kentucky, Franklin County

• Lauren Holder, Office of the Speaker- Commonwealth of Kentucky, Franklin County

• Jamie Johnson, Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, Daviess County

• Jesse Johnson, Community Trust Bank, Boyle County

• Megan Johnson, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, Pike County

• Dennis Kennedy, Dressman Benzinger LaVelle, PSC, Kenton County

• Shea Luna, Stites & Harbison, PLLC, Anderson County

• Ryann Mabry, Planters Bank, Inc., Christian County

• Hank Mangeot, AT&T, Jefferson County

• Nika Mathis, Mago Construction Company, LLC, Nelson County

• Peggy Meriedeth, City of Barlow, KY, Ballard County

• Shannon Moody, Kentucky Youth Advocates, Jefferson County

• Gwenda Motley, Bell Hooks Memorial Fund, Christian County

• Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, Kentucky Lake Economic Development, Marshall County

• Wes Needham, Duke Energy, Kenton County

• Michael Ramage, Murray State University, Calloway County

• Adam Roland, CHNK Behavioral Health, Kenton County

• Dusty Roll, AEP Kentucky Power Company, Boyd County

• Brenda Russell, God’s Pantry of Pulaski County, Inc., Pulaski County

• Kathey G. Sanders, Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, Franklin County

• Sonia Sanders, Kentucky State University, Franklin County

• Brady Shultz, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Montgomery County

• Christy Spitser, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Laurel County

• Andrew Steele, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Boyd County

• Ben Stinnett, BFW/Marcum Engineering and Consulting, Calloway County

• Jamie Thacker, East Kentucky Network, Floyd County

• Christa Turner, Humana, Shelby County

• Kenneth Webb, Republic Bank, Kenton County

• Lori Werth, University of Pikeville, Pike County

• Damon Williams, University of Kentucky, Fayette County

• Tami Wilson, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Boone County

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2026 will be available online at leadershipky.org in January 2026.

Leadership Kentucky